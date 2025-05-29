Vinfast showcases the VF 6 right-hand drive for the first time at IIMS Surabaya 2025

SURABAYA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2025 - VinFast has announced its participation in the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) Surabaya 2025, where it will feature the largest booth at the event. Significantly, the VF 6 B-segment SUV will be showcased for the first time in Indonesia, expanding VinFast’s diverse product portfolio to better serve the country’s varied mobility needs. This move marks an important milestone in VinFast’s expansion strategy, underscoring its commitment to establishing a strong presence in the Indonesian market.

At the exhibition, VinFast will showcase its complete range of electric vehicle models currently available in the market, spanning the most popular segments: VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, and VF e34.

At the heart of the display is the VF 6, a B-segment electric SUV officially opened for sales in early May 2025. The VF 6 has a modern, tech-savvy design that is well-suited for a wide range of mobility needs, especially in urban environment. This will be the first public showcase of the VF 6 right-hand drive version, offering visitors a firsthand and engaging experience.

The VF 6 is available in two trims – Eco and Plus – with starting prices of 396,995,000 IDR and 451,600,000 IDR respectively (OTR East Java), offering flexible options that cater to the diverse needs and budgets of Indonesian consumers.

VinFast continues to apply attractive sales policies for the VF 6, including free charging at VinFast stations (operated by V-GREEN) through March 1, 2028, and an accessory gift package valued at 13,345,000 IDR.

During IIMS Surabaya, VinFast is introducing additional limited benefits for VF 6 customers. These include cashback of up to 15,000,000 IDR, along with one year of complimentary comprehensive risk insurance provided by Tugu Insurance for all cash purchases made before June 30, 2025.

In collaboration with its trusted financial partner Adira Finance, VinFast is also offering flexible financing solutions across its entire vehicle lineup at IIMS Surabaya. Customers can drive home a VinFast car with an initial payment starting from just 28,020,000 IDR, monthly installments from 3,921,000 IDR, or opt for a 0% interest financing plan.

Visitors to the VinFast booth will have the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win special prizes, including a brand-new VF 5.

In addition to special sales programs during the launch phase and at the event, VinFast continues to apply an attractive vehicle exchange and buy-back policy, offering up to 90% of the vehicle’s value after 6 months and 70% after 3 years for all VinFast models in Indonesia. This policy provides customers with greater peace of mind when choosing a VinFast EV and the flexibility to upgrade their vehicle based on evolving needs.

At the event, customers can also explore VinFast’s comprehensive green mobility ecosystem, including home and public charging solutions, a smart vehicle management app, and exceptional after-sales services.