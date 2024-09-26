$!Vingroup signed a MOU with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Vingroup has officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with renowned entertainment industry leaders, Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions. This collaboration paves the way for Vietnam to host world-class music stars, while simultaneously elevating the country’s tourism and cultural image to a global audience of hundreds of millions.

These strategic partnerships were formalized within the context of the Vietnam Tourism - Cinema Promotion Program, a initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Hollywood, California. Under the terms of the agreements, Vingroup will collaborate with Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions to amplify awareness of its key products, while also showcasing Vietnamese culture to a global audience through film, music festivals, and music videos.

The collaboration aims to position Vietnam as a premier destination for international filmmakers and music video producers. Vingroup has pledged its support to Warner Music Group and Indochina Productions, offering the use of its Vinpearl resorts and VinWonders amusement parks as filming locations. Furthermore, Vingroup will provide VinFast electric vehicles to enhance the production capabilities of these partners in their music and film endeavors.

A key outcome of this partnership is the potential for world-renowned music stars managed by Warner Music Group to grace the stage at events such as the 8Wonder International Music Festival and other Vinpearl-organized music gatherings.