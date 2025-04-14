HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - The Center of Allergy and Clinical Immunology under the Vinmec Healthcare System has officially been chosen as a World Allergy Organization (WAO) Center of Excellence (CoE) — making it the first medical facility in Vietnam to receive this prestigious recognition. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the nation’s allergy and clinical immunology, aligning Vietnamese healthcare with international standards.

WAO is a preeminent medical institution in the field of allergy and clinical immunology, comprising 115 national and regional member societies across six continents. The WAO COE are distinguished medical facilities recognized for their outstanding achievements in medical practices, education, research, innovation, and international influences.

Following a rigorous multi-stage assessment process — including credentials review, scientific evidence review, and examination of on-site operational capability — Vinmec’s Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center met WAO’s stringent criteria to earn the COE designation. This international recognition not only affirms Vinmec’s expertise in the field but also grants the Center prioritized access to international research collaborations, advanced training and clinical trials, and state-of-the-art treatment modalities through WAO and its global network of leading academic partners.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Dinh, Director of the Clinical Allergy and Immunology Center at Vinmec, commented: “Being recognized as a WAO Center of Excellence is a landmark achievement for Vietnam’s allergy and clinical immunology. This recognition enables our clinicians and researchers to gain a better understanding of advancements in allergic diagnosis and treatment, participate in research collaborations, and have access to advanced therapies of the world. It also gives our health professionals an opportunity to receive training and capacity building by world-renowned experts, thus delivering the most optimized and personalized treatments that ensure the safety of patients”.

Prior to the CoE recognition by WAO, Vinmec’s Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center had been the first medical facility in Vietnam to receive dual recognitions in specialized allergy care, including: ADCARE (Atopic Dermatitis Centers of Reference and Excellence) and UCARE (Urticaria Centers of Reference and Excellence).

Vinmec’s Allergy and Clinical Immunology Center is also the first and only healthcare provider in Vietnam licensed by the Ministry of Health to deploy biologic therapies and advanced immunological treatments for severe chronic allergic and immunological disorders — such as bronchial asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic urticaria, allergic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and prurigo nodularis.