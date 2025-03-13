VinUniversity and NTU Singapore to establish a strategic, comprehensive and long-term alliance

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - VinUniversity (VinUni) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU – Singapore) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic, comprehensive, and long-term partnership. This milestone brings VinUni closer to its ambition of joining the ranks of the world’s top 100 universities, reinforcing Vietnam’s position as a pioneer in science and technology.

To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and other senior government officials witnessed the MOU exchange ceremony between VinUniversity and NTU Singapore on March 13, 2025.

The MOU exchange ceremony took place in the presence of To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and other senior government officials.

Under the MOU framework, VinUni and NTU will collaborate comprehensively in various fields, including but not limited to Computer Science, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Intelligent Mobility, AI in Materials Science & Engineering, and Health Sciences.

The NTU-VinUni alliance will encompass six key initiatives: faculty exchange and secondment programs, establishment of joint research centers and teams, recruitment of postdoctoral scholars and PhD researchers, co-organization of scientific and technological conferences, and development of research lab infrastructure in critical fields.

Professor Ho Teck Hua, NTU Singapore President, said: “NTU is honoured to play a role in strengthening the strong relationship between Singapore and Vietnam, which is a key ASEAN partner. NTU and VinUniversity are developing a talent pipeline for nation building. By working together, we can strengthen research excellence at both our institutions and develop Singapore and Vietnam as science and technology hubs.”

Dr. Le Mai Lan, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and President of VinUniversity Council, said: “Forming a strategic, comprehensive and long-term alliance with NTU Singapore is a milestone in our internal capacity development strategy toward realising VinUni’s vision to become one of the top 100 in the world. NTU is a world-renowned university with outstanding achievements in academic and research. Notably, VinUni and NTU share the same spirit of taking action with speedy pace and strong commitment. Our close geographical position and similar cultural values will serve as the foundation for us to collaborate in research and innovation, enabling science and technology to become a significant factor in the new rising era of Vietnam.”

Following the MOU signing, VinUni leadership met with NTU scientists and researchers from several NTU schools, corporate and research laboratories, such as the Singapore Centre for 3D Printing, School of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and NTU Entrepreneurship Academy.

With a practical approach, decisive actions, and a fast-paced execution, VinUni and NTU are confident that their strategic alliance will drive groundbreaking advancements in research and talent development while propelling Vietnam’s science and technology to new heights on the global stage.

https://vinuni.edu.vn/

Hashtag: #VinUniversity