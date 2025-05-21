$!Visa announces its role as Official Payment Partner for K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank

HCMC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has announced its role as the Official Payment Partner for the K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank, set to take place on June 21, 2025, at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam. The K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank, organized by Ravolution Asia and with VPBank as the Title Sponsor, offers Vietnamese youth a chance to immerse themselves in the world of K-Pop. The lineup includes renowned artists like G-Dragon, CL, DPR IAN, TEMPEST, and tripleS.

This collaboration with Ravolution Asia, a leading music festival organizer, marks Visa’s first local music sponsorship in Vietnam, demonstrating its commitment to connecting with Gen Z and Millennials through their love for music.

Visa’s Gen Z Decoded Report[1] reveals that music is a major passion for Gen Z in Vietnam, with 64% highly engaged in it. Concerts are a popular way for Gen Z to connect, with those interested in music attending nearly two live events annually. A significant 95% of these fans show a strong interest in merchandise at live events, preferring clothing and posters, and they can easily purchase these items using debit cards and digital payments.[2]

The K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank offers a unique opportunity to connect with this tech-savvy audience. Through this collaboration, Visa aims to enhance payment convenience, security, and speed, solidifying its leadership in digital payments. As the Official Payment Partner of this event, Visa adds to the excitement by offering an attractive promotion of a 10% discount on all Visa card purchases for event tickets through CTicket.vn, the official ticketing partner, available during the presale at 2:00 PM on May 20th and the public sale at 2:00 PM on May 21st.[3]

“We are honored to be the Official Payment Partner for K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank. This sponsorship underscores Visa’s dedication to supporting cultural and entertainment activities while engaging with Gen Z in Vietnam,“ said Ms. Dung Dang, Country Manager of Visa Vietnam and Laos. “By enhancing the concert experience with our seamless and secure digital payment solutions, we aim to provide fans with greater convenience and enjoyment. We believe this collaboration will not only contribute to the success of Ravolution Asia but also offer our clients with sponsorship opportunities on an international scale. This marks a significant step forward in Visa’s sustainable development journey with its partners in the Asian market.”

In recent years, by aligning with our consumers’ passion points, Visa has actively engaged in sponsorships across both music and sports. The K-Star Spark in Vietnam – presented by VPBank marks the first in a series of five music events in 2025 by Ravolution Asia that Visa is collaborating on.

