Visa offers seamless tap-to-ride experiences for Visa cardholders on Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, has continued its role as an Official Co-sponsor of the Inauguration Ceremony for Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien). As part of this initiative, Visa has launched a “tap-to-ride” solution at ticket gates, supporting contactless payments via globally issued cards, mobile devices, and wearables. Additionally, contactless payments are now available at ticket counters, and commuters can use the HCMC Metro HURC app for in-app payments. These enhancements will streamline the commuting experience, making it faster and easier for everyone, including tourists exploring the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

The open-loop EMV tap-to-ride system is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. Within just eleven months, Visa’s network processed two billion tap-to-ride transactions globally, reflecting a 25% year-on-year increase[1]. This growth underscores the strong consumer preference for this convenient payment method, now available to commuters on HCMC Metro Line 1. With over 830 “Tap to Ride” projects globally[2], Visa is demonstrating its dedication to transforming urban mobility with simple, convenient, and secure digital payment solutions. “Visa is committed to being an essential partner in enhancing Vietnam’s transit experience,“ said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos. “By introducing tap-to-ride technology on HCMC Metro Line 1, we are simplifying daily commutes, supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation, and improving passenger experiences. This initiative is in line with the government’s long-term plans to modernize urban mobility.”