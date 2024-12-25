VT Markets Innovates Trading at the Hong Kong Traders Fair

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 December 2024 - On December 14th, VT Markets took centre stage at the 2024 Traders Fair financial expo in Hong Kong, marking yet another milestone as a leading global financial trading service provider.

Showcasing its industry-leading innovations and services, the award-winning brokerage garnered significant attention for its unique market insights and forward-thinking solutions.

Knowledge is Power

VT Markets underscored its expertise in cryptocurrency markets with a keynote speech by guest analyst Eyad. He compared various tools for trading cryptocurrencies, introducing innovative options and strategies tailored for traders.

Eyad emphasised the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies via CFDs over traditional spot asset holding, highlighting lower entry barriers and significantly reduced transaction costs.

For example, trading one Bitcoin via CFDs on VT Markets costs just $14 per transaction, compared to $66 with other methods—a cost reduction of approximately 78%. Moreover, the brokerage offers leverage up to 333:1, enabling traders to control one Bitcoin (valued at $100,000) with as little as $300. For many, this was a masterclass on how the right trading tools can give traders a strategic edge from the start.

An Enhanced User Experience

VT Markets also took the opportunity during the expo to demonstrate its app’s copy trading system and a streamlined 3-minute account opening process. This, for many attendees, was a unique opportunity to experience hassle-free trading firsthand.

With VT Markets, traders can now access global markets with minimal time and effort. In just three minutes, they can open a live account and use the brokerage’s proprietary copy trading system to replicate strategies from top traders, enabling precise entry and efficient portfolio management.

In line with its philosophy, VT Markets aims to break down the barriers of time, technology, experience, and expertise through flexible solutions, intelligent tools, and advanced technical support. By lowering the thresholds to trading and boosting efficiency, the platform delivers an ever-fresh and innovative experience tailored to investors of all levels.

Organised by FINEXPO, Traders Fair is renowned as one of the world’s largest and most prestigious financial expos. It serves as a hub for industry leaders, investment experts, and top-tier companies, as well as a bridge connecting traders of all levels.

This year’s event attracted 16 globally recognised exhibitors and featured over 10 seminars covering trending topics such as forex, cryptocurrencies, and trading tools, offering fresh perspectives, investment strategies, and trading techniques.

