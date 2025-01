$!Weeks before New Year, Octa broker helps flood victims in Kelantan, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - In December 2024, Malaysia suffered devastating floods that affected 10 states and left more than 147,000 without roofs over their heads. Among the areas affected by the disaster, Kelantan was the hardest-hit state, with at least 93,000 people fleeing their flooded homes and seeking refuge.

‘After a natural disaster such as this, thousands of people are driven from their homes. Sometimes, they lack even the most basic means to sustain themselves. This is why we really appreciate Octa supporting the local communities of Kelantan. This charity effort will be a great help to our displaced members in enduring the floods,‘ Azeehan commended.

Octa hopes that the New Year will bring benevolent weather to Malaysia, making it possible for the people of affected communities to return to their homes as soon as possible.