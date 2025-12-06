Wildberries plans to build a $150 million warehouse in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 June 2025 – Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, plans to spend $150 million on building a flagship warehouse in Uzbekistan to bolster the infrastructure of the country’s growing e-commerce market.

The company will construct a warehouse spanning 180,000 square meters (1.9 million square feet) in the Tashkent region and has already identified a land plot for it, Robert Mirzoyan, CEO of the merged company Wildberries & Russ, said at the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Over the past two years, the sales volume of Uzbekistan-based sellers on the Wildberries platform exceeded USD 1 billion, according to Mirzoyan. Deliveries of Uzbek textiles to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan via Wildberries doubled last year, and exports of Uzbek products to Russia — the company’s largest market — grew by 63%.

“Our goals in Uzbekistan are to create a full-fledged e-commerce infrastructure through logistics and fintech, unlock the country’s export potential and integrate Uzbek products into global trade chains,“ said Mirzoyan.

As part of its support for local sellers, Wildberries has partnered with Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Prospective Projects on the launch of a “Green Corridor” for exporters. This initiative will simplify cross-border sales for Uzbek entrepreneurs on Wildberries, which currently operates in 10 countries.

During the Tashkent International Investment Forum, the company also announced the launch of its Growth Platformin Uzbekistan, an initiative aimed at supporting and scaling up small and medium-sized businesses. Entrepreneurs will gain access to Wildberries & Russ’ advanced digital advertising tools, training programs in online sales, and the company’s extensive infrastructure to successfully export their products to other markets.

At the initial stage, the Growth Platform will engage approximately 100 Uzbek entrepreneurs selected in consultation with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade. Participants include manufacturers of clothing, home textiles, footwear, bags, cosmetics, household chemicals, and appliances. The initiative is expected to expand to include more sellers in the future.

