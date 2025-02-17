$!YSH Farm Unveils New Brand: Original Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 February 2025 - YSH Farm, a third-generation Singaporean farm renowned for its premium-quality ducks since 1976, proudly announces the launch of its new brand, Original Tiong Bahru.This Chinese New Year, the brand pays homage to Singapore’s culinary heritage by reviving traditional recipes that date back to the 1930s.

Inspiration Behind Original Tiong Bahru

The name “Original Tiong Bahru” reflects the brand’s deep connection to Singapore’s rich food culture. YSH Farm has long supplied its heritage recipes to famous stalls in Tiong Bahru. By preserving these original tastes, the brand seeks to provide a culinary bridge between the past and the present.

“We want the younger generation to experience the flavours of old-school Singapore while honouring the traditions that have shaped our culinary identity,” said Ying Xin, B2C brand manager from YSH Farm.

The recipes showcased under Original Tiong Bahru have been carefully curated to preserve the culinary traditions passed down through generations. These heritage dishes are not just food but a celebration of the stories and values that have shaped Singapore’s food culture.

A Unique Offering in the Market

Original Tiong Bahru distinguishes itself with its focus on specialty products, including signature dishes such as Roasted Duck and Suckling Pig. These premium pork and duck meat recipes have been specially reserved for the brand to create an authentic and exclusive dining experience for customers.

In addition to these staples, the brand will feature a limited-time goose offering for Chinese New Year. This rare delicacy, prepared by a master chef with over 50 years of expertise, is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and tradition.

Exclusively Online Availability

Original Tiong Bahru’s products will be available exclusively online. Customers will gain convenient access to these heritage dishes. The Goose Offering, in particular, will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities. Customers are encouraged to place their orders early to secure this delicacy before it’s gone.

Future Plans

While YSH Farm is not focused on rapid expansion, the fresh poultry and frozen meat supplier in Singapore envisions introducing more specialty products under the Original Tiong Bahru brand.

“Our goal is not growth for the sake of growth but to ensure that people value these heritage products,” as revealed by Mr Chew, product manager of YSH Farm. “We hope these offerings can be appreciated for their cultural significance.”

With the launch of Original Tiong Bahru, YSH Farm continues its mission to connect the past with the present through food.

https://www.yshfarm.com.sg/

https://www.instagram.com/yshfarm/#