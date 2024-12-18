MICCI launches E-Commerce Chapter to ‘unite’ online businesses in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MICCI) has launched its E-Commerce Chapter, a step towards uniting industry stakeholders and bolstering the country’s digital economy.

MICCI E-Commerce Chapter spokesperson Hafidzi Razali said the initiative is designed to foster collaboration among e-commerce companies, address common challenges and contribute to the sustainable growth of Malaysia’s digital sector.

“Known as the E-Commerce Chapter, the platform brings together major industry players, including Shopee, Lazada, Carousell and Mudah.my, as its founding members. The chapter is open to all e-commerce companies operating in Malaysia, aiming to create a collaborative ecosystem that supports the industry’s development,” he said in a press conference at the launch today.

Hafidzi said the chapter’s primary purpose is to serve as a unified platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and advocacy on issues impacting the e-commerce sector.

“The chapter has been established to represent the collective voice of e-commerce businesses when engaging with stakeholders, policymakers, and regulators. Its objectives include addressing shared challenges, contributing to policy discussions, and ensuring that companies operating in the sector can play an active role in shaping Malaysia’s digital economy. It will facilitate the exchange of best practices among industry players, enabling them to tackle common issues while advancing innovation.”

Hafidzi emphasised the importance of aligning industry growth with consumer interests.

“Although the chapter primarily focuses on supporting businesses, consumers will benefit indirectly through improved services and the resolution of common issues in the sector. Companies will use the platform to discuss challenges such as delivery inefficiencies and policy constraints, with the aim of collectively addressing them alongside government stakeholders,” he said.

Hafidzi highlighted the rapid pace of technological advancements in e-commerce and the importance of aligning these innovations with regulatory frameworks. “By creating a space for dialogue between companies and policymakers, the chapter aims to avoid gaps that could hinder growth and to ensure that the industry evolves in tandem with global best practices,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry distributive trade and services industry director secretariat Muhamad Hanif Asa’ari drew attention to the importance of adapting Malaysia’s regulatory frameworks to keep pace with technological advancements in the e-commerce sector.

He disclosed that the ministry is reviewing key legislation to address emerging challenges and opportunities, including the Electronic Commerce Act 2006 and the Consumer Protection Act 1999.

“The domestic and global e-commerce landscapes have evolved significantly since these laws were introduced. For example, the Electronic Commerce Act, which was enacted in 2006, is nearly two decades old and needs to be revised to reflect today’s digital realities,” Hanif said.

He pointed to the increasing number of consumer grievances related to online transactions as a critical area of focus.

“In the first quarter of 2024 alone, over 12,000 complaints were recorded, highlighting the urgent need for stronger consumer protection and improved dispute resolution mechanisms. The chapter will play a crucial role in shaping policies that address these issues.”

Hanif the MICCI E-Commerce Chapter also aims to build a foundation for seamless collaboration, enabling regulators and businesses to stay aligned with technological advancements while fostering consumer trust. “Ultimately, this platform is about ensuring that Malaysia’s e-commerce sector grows sustainably, remains globally competitive, and delivers value to all stakeholders,” he added.