Micron nurtures talent in Malaysia’s semiconductor ecosystem

BATU KAWAN: In alignment with Malaysia's National Semiconductor Strategy, Micron Technology Inc is enhancing its role as a leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing, contributing to both the local economy and the development of high-tech skills in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama, Micron senior director of global human resources operations Moorthy Murugaiah said the US chip maker’s ongoing investment in Malaysia goes beyond its manufacturing capabilities and the company is committed to playing a pivotal role in nurturing local talent, particularly in advanced packaging and high-tech semiconductor back-end processes.

“As part of its strategy, Micron is focused on increasing the skill levels of Malaysian workers, offering opportunities for upskilling in complex, high-precision semiconductor operations; and since we started operations in Penang, our contribution has been clear not just in terms of products, but in fostering a skilled workforce capable of managing advanced semiconductor technologies.

“As talent mobility increases globally, it’s important for Micron to attract, retain, and develop local talent, which in turn strengthens Malaysia’s position in the global semiconductor supply chain,” he said.

He said Micron’s continued presence and investment in talent development are expected to have a lasting impact on the local ecosystem, providing a skilled workforce that will help drive Malaysia's growth as a global semiconductor hub.

In addition to its operations in Penang, Moorthy noted, Micron’s broader strategy involves contributing to the advancement of Malaysia’s semiconductor sector by increasing the complexity of the products being manufactured and this shift will not only create high-value jobs but also foster innovation, positioning the country as a leader in the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Therefore, he said, the company's investment in talent development is key to its strategy and Micron is particularly focused on attracting fresh talent from universities, with nearly 80% to 85% of its new hires being recent graduates.

“To ensure these new employees thrive, Micron invests heavily in structured development programmes, preparing them to take on key roles in the company’s operations. For existing employees, Micron has developed a range of upskilling programmes, in partnership with local and government agencies, to help them stay competitive in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry,” he said.

Moorthy pointed out that this focus on talent development and continuous learning is set to make Micron’s Penang operations a cornerstone of the company’s global network, as it looks to foster a skilled workforce capable of driving the next generation of semiconductor advancements in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, he said, in a concerted effort to address the growing demand for technical talent in the region, Micron has teamed up with Penang Science Cluster to boost science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education from the ground up.

He said this collaboration, which began in 2019, aims to ignite interest in STEM fields among students and build a robust pipeline of skilled workers to meet the needs of both new and expanding businesses in Penang. – Bernama