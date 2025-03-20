KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft’s investments in Malaysia are expected to generate an economic impact of US$10.9 billion over the next four years, creating 37,575 jobs and accelerating the adoption of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the country.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) ‘Microsoft Cloud Dividend Snapshot’ for Malaysia, the economic boost will come from Microsoft’s cloud region, partner ecosystem and cloud-using customers.

Microsoft Malaysia managing director Laurence Si said of the total jobs created, 5,700 will be skilled information technology (IT) roles, further strengthening Malaysia’s digital workforce.

“With the rapid pace of innovation in Malaysia, the upcoming Malaysia West cloud region is not just a technological infrastructure, it is key to powering the nation’s growing AI economy,” he told reporters during a media briefing today.

According to Si, Microsoft is set to launch three data centres in Greater Kuala Lumpur by the second quarter of 2025 as part of its infrastructure expansion.

“The Malaysia West cloud region will offer AI-powered services, cloud computing solutions and enhanced cybersecurity, ensuring compliance with local data residency regulations.

“Microsoft is also investing in talent development through its ‘AI for Malaysia’s Future’ (AIForMYFuture) initiative, which aims to equip 800,000 Malaysians with AI skills by the end of 2025,” he added.

He said this follows the success of the Bersama Malaysia initiative, which has provided digital training to over 1.53 million Malaysians.

“To fully realise the benefits of digital investment, we need to ensure Malaysians are equipped with the right skills.

“We are working with government agencies, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to reach diverse segments of society, including students and underserved communities,” he said.

In May last year, Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella announced a US$2.2 billion investment to accelerate Malaysia’s cloud and AI ambitions.

The company is also prioritising sustainability in its data centre operations, aligning with its goal to become carbon-negative by 2030.

Si said Microsoft remains committed to supporting Malaysia’s digital economy through infrastructure development, AI skilling and sustainability initiatives.

“Our goal is to ensure Malaysia is well-positioned for the AI era, with the necessary technology, skills and support to thrive in the global digital landscape,” he added.