KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA) introduced two strategic programmes at SEMICON South East Asia (SEA) 2025 to accelerate industry growth and foster international partnerships.

According to MIDA, the two strategic programmes, namely the Supply Chain Programme and Handshake Session, emerged as cornerstone events, including participation from industry giants such as Micron Technology Inc., ASML Holding NV and Ferrotec Holdings Corporation.

It said the sessions created direct pathways for Malaysian suppliers to integrate into global supply chains, targeting high-value semiconductor activities -- positioning Malaysia as a key player in the international market.

Last year, Malaysia secured RM120.5 billion of manufacturing investments, with RM55.8 billion dedicated to the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, creating 88,000 new high-skilled jobs that signal robust growth in the technology sector.

MIDA chief executive officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said the success in attracting investments demonstrates global confidence in Malaysia’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“This isn’t just about numbers – it’s about building a sustainable future. Our National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) is transforming Malaysia into a comprehensive semiconductor hub, from design and manufacturing to testing and packaging.

“We’re seeing interest from global players who recognise our unique value proposition, a skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and unwavering government support,“ he said in a statement today.

Additionally, Sikh Shamsul said MIDA’s Supply Chain Programme and Handshake Session are prime examples of how Malaysia facilitate meaningful connections and drives industry growth.

At the Supply Change Programme, Malaysian participants are offered valuable knowledge about global standards and integration opportunities, while the Handshake Session facilitates direct discussions between international leaders and local stakeholders.

The engagement with industry leaders at SEMICON SEA 2025 is part of the national push under the NSS, which is the strategic roadmap to advance critical segments of the semiconductor value chain, including chip design, wafer fabrication, advanced packaging and speciality chemicals.

The NSS reflects Malaysia’s ambition to transition from a traditional manufacturing base into a regional hub for innovation, co-creation, and semiconductor excellence.

SEMICON SEA 2025 runs from May 20 to 22, 2025, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore, under the theme “Stronger Together – Collaborating to Navigate Uncertainties and Fostering Resilience”.