Miti launches Witi initiative to empower women entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women in Trade and Industry (Witi) programme, an initiative under the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti), will ensure that women entrepreneurs are not left behind in Asean’s economic progress.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Witi, a collaboration between the ministry and the Malaysian Women’s and Family Affairs Organisation (Hawa Malaysia), aims to enhance the capacity and capabilities of women in the industrial and export sectors.

“This initiative is in line with what the ministry want to do as Asean chairman next year to ensure women’s involvement in the economy at the Asean level,“ he told reporters after Miti and its agencies’ monthly assembly and the launch of the Witi Council here today.

The implementation of this programme aligns with the Madani Policy and the National Women’s Policy in ensuring that Malaysian women have equal opportunities and capacities to advance in the global economy.

The Witi programme will be implemented nationwide in partnership with Hawa Malaysia, established in March 2023. Through various programmes and initiatives, Hawa Malaysia seeks to address the barriers and challenges faced by women in the economic sector.

The strategic collaboration between Miti and Hawa Malaysia aims to serve as a platform for women entrepreneurs to engage in the trade and industrial sectors, enhancing their knowledge and capacity, to support national economic development.

Miti will conduct the Witi programme by providing training and support to women interested in venturing into trade and industry. TThe initiative is open to various groups of women, including entrepreneurs, startup owners, small and medium enterprise operators, youth, and the B40 and M40 groups.

Tengku Zafrul said women’s empowerment is key to achieving dynamic and inclusive economic growth.

“One of the missions under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 is to ensure economic security and inclusivity that encompasses women’s empowerment. Thus, capacity building for women in the trade and industrial sectors through the Witi programme not only helps women reach their potential but also drives the national economy to greater heights.”

The programme will also involve collaboration with lending agencies and grant providers to help women entrepreneurs secure the financial resources they need.

By exposing participants to company formation, financial management, business strategies, and cultivating company culture, the programme aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in trade and industry.

Tengku Zafrul said Miti is committed to continuously supporting and empowering Malaysian women in their efforts to contribute to economic sustainability. “With the implementation of this Witi programme, Miti is confident that Malaysian women will drive the global economy and achieve even greater success.”