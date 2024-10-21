Miti to help Perodua achieve target of producing first sub-RM100,000 EV

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) will assist Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) in achieving its target of producing the first under RM100,000 electric vehicle (EV), said Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Miti will provide support with ecosystem development to ensure EV affordability and growth in Malaysia’s electric vehicle infrastructure for Perodua with the target to release the EV by the end of 2025.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised the importance of the semiconductor and electrical and electronics (E&E) sectors in bolstering the EV ecosystem, which will enable Malaysia to meet future demand for EV.

“Miti has been actively encouraging Perodua to produce EVs priced below RM100,000, making them more accessible to the public.

“With Perodua’s updates, we are optimistic they will hit the EV under RM100,000 target by the end of next year. This move will make Perodua the first Malaysian automaker to produce EVs under RM100,000, significantly boosting local EV adoption,” he told reporters at the JAC Motors official brand launch today.

According to Tengku Zafrul, Perodua has engaged in discussions with his ministry regarding its plans.

“The company will also require government support in creating a suitable ecosystem to achieve this goal, as it will be the first EV priced under RM100,000 to be produced in Malaysia. Currently, EVs are priced over RM100,000, and none under RM100,000 are produced locally,” he said.

He added that Miti encourages the country’s two major auto companies, Perodua and Proton Holdings Bhd, to produce affordable EVs priced below RM100,000.

Tengku Zafrul noted in his speech earlier that as of September 2024, 15,780 new passenger battery electric vehicles (BEV) were registered in Malaysia. “This has surpassed 13,257 BEV registered throughout 2023. This positive momentum brings us closer to our target of 20% of total industry volume comprising EVs by 2030.”

The minister said the country’s EV charging infrastructure is growing rapidly.

“As of end September, Malaysia has installed 3,171 public charging stations, with 26% or 813 of them being fast chargers. In just three months, 565 new chargers have been added to the network. By the end of 2025, we are aiming to have 10,000 public chargers, reducing the charger-to-EV ratio to 1:9,” he added.

Meanwhile, JAC Motors, one of the most innovative and versatile automobile manufacturers in China, marked its renewed commitment to Malaysia. With an expanded lineup of light commercial EVs and the upcoming launch of the premium T9 pick-up series in January 2025, JAC Motors is ready to meet the growing demand for advanced and sustainable mobility solutions.

JAC Motors currently offers the widest range of light commercial EVs in Malaysia, including the i40EV, i75EV and i90EV models. Distributed by JAC Auto Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the vehicles are known for their efficiency and sustainability, providing reliable, eco-friendly solutions for logistics, delivery and commercial operations.

“We are excited to celebrate JAC Motors’ renewed commitment to the Malaysian market with a range of advanced and sustainable vehicles,” said JAC Auto Malaysia managing director Henry Xia.