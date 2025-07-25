Movenpick KLIA positions itself as premier business hospitality hub

PETALING JAYA: Movenpick Hotel and Convention Centre KLIA in Sepang is positioning itself as a premier business hospitality hub amid rising demand for airport-area meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) facilities.

Movenpick KLIA is also emerging as a strategic hospitality partner for corporates, international event planners and cross-border organisations as business travel rebounds and MICE activities gain renewed momentum in Southeast Asia.

“We understand that today’s business travellers demand more than just proximity to the airport. They’re looking for an ecosystem that supports productivity, well-being, and efficiency,” said Movenpick KLIA general manager Rudi Fajar.

“Every detail, from our business-friendly rooms to halal-certified dining and calming surroundings, is crafted to meet those evolving expectations.”

As Sepang’s role grows as a connectivity hub for business traffic between Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya and Putrajaya, the demand for airport-proximate, full-service business hotels is expected to rise.

Rudi said Movenpick KLIA is well-positioned to capitalise on this demand, particularly in sectors such asaviation, logistics, fintech and regional government engagement.

The hotel is increasingly being chosen for cabin crew training programmes, airline-linked events and international conferences requiring fast airport access and secure, high-capacity venues.

With increasing emphasis on environmental, social and governance-compliant travel and halal-certified services, Movenpick KLIA’s combination of sustainability, cultural sensitivity and hospitality excellence makes it a compelling choice for modern corporate travel and event planning.

The hotel’s location – just 10 minutes from Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s two terminals, KLIA1 and KLIA2 – offers unmatched convenience for time-sensitive business travellers navigating early departures, regional meetings or transit-related stays.

Its proximity to key economic corridors – Cyberjaya, Putrajaya and the Greater Klang Valley – strengthens its appeal for conferences, roadshows and aviation-linked events.

Movenpick KLIA has hosted 30 to 40 major local and international events, in addition to numerous smaller meetings.

By the end of the year, it aims to close 150 events, each with a minimum of 300 attendees.

The property’s integrated facilities and airport convenience continue to position it as a preferred venue for MICE events among corporate clients, government delegations and global organisations.

Catering to both local and international clientele, the hotel features over 24 flexible function spaces, including a grand convention hall with a capacity of up to 2,000 guests. These venues are fully equipped with high-speed internet, advanced audio-visual systems, and flexible seating arrangements, making them ideal for regional conventions, product launches, networking galas, and aviation-related summits.

A key advantage is the hotel’s dedicated convention centre, located adjacent to the main building, allowing for seamless coordination of large-scale events.

On-site event planners and technical teams offer end-to-end support, while curated catering packages featuring globally inspired, halal-certified cuisine add an extra layer of customisation for corporate gatherings.

The hotel’s 332 rooms and suites are tailored to meet the needs of today’s business travellers.

Beyond amenities, Movenpick KLIA prides itself on a service culture rooted in Swiss precision and Malaysian hospitality.

“We don’t just deliver convenience – we offer peace of mind,” said Rudi.

“Whether it’s a high-stakes board meeting or a last-minute overnight layover, our team is committed to ensuring every guest’s stay is seamless and memorable.”