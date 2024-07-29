MTIEL, World Peace Development sign US$50 billion agreement to develop energy, halal sectors

PETALING JAYA: MTIEL Holdings Sdn Bhd (MTIEL) and China-based World Peace and Development Limited (WPD) recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement worth US$50 billion(RM232.72 billion) to power the development of the energy sector and the halal industry in the South East Asia region.

In a statement, MTIEL executive chairman Md Nazri Ramli said the agreement, signed in Shenzen, China on July 25, is expected to transform the energy supply and halal business landscape in several countries.

“This initiative will also effectively implement the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) plan and enhance the economic prospects of several countries,“ he said.

Additionally, Nazri said the project’s geographical scope covers Peninsular Malaysia-Thailand.

The agreement is expected to boost the economy through investments in halal livestock agriculture, aquaculture and textile production.

The agreement also focused on the Food Security Complex and Halal Transshipment Hub at the Chuping Valley Industrial Area, in Perlis as well as the Petroleum Storage and Processing Complex at the Kedah Science and Technology Park.

These complexes, along with the logistics network and offshore terminals, would play a crucial role in the transfer of food and energy.

Meanwhile, WPD/MTIEL advisor for Malaysian Projects, Rashid Ghani, further said that the cooperation would strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global halal market.

“In conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka Day celebrations, this project symbolised new hopes and a brighter future for our country and reflects the Madani government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development.”