Mutiara Taman Negara eyes higher revenue of RM21-22m this year as domestic tourism picks up

KUALA LUMPUR: Tradewinds (M) Bhd’s Pahang-based eco-hospitality unit, Mutiara Taman Negara, is targeting revenue between RM21 million and RM22 million this year, premised on the uptrending recovery of domestic tourism post-pandemic.

Resort manager Lex Lam said the hospitality establishment posted revenue of RM16 million in 2023 as domestic tourism picked up, and the demographic for Taman Negara has been consistent pre- and post-pandemic.

“Over the years, we welcomed diverse guests, including families, couples, and local, international and senior travellers.

“At Mutiara Taman Negara, international visitors account for 78% of our room nights, while domestic travellers make up 22%. These figures are based on the last two years,” he told SunBiz.

Lam said the distribution of guests has slightly shifted compared to pre-pandemic levels.

He said that international arrivals represented about 80% of room nights before the pandemic, with Malaysians making up 12% to 14%. The remaining 8% came from Asian countries such as Singapore, Brunei and others.

“Post-pandemic, we have seen a significant rise in domestic travellers. In a way, the pandemic has encouraged Malaysians to explore domestic tourism more.

“We have captured a substantial share of the domestic market through word of mouth and our digital marketing efforts. As of August year-to-date, international arrivals account for 78%, while Malaysian travellers make up 22%. We have noticed very little traffic from Singapore, with numbers remaining quite marginal,” Lam said.

When asked about the pricing mechanism, Lam said Mutiara Taman Negara implements a dual pricing strategy – one for international guests and one for domestic travellers.

The pricing includes additional activities and meals for international visitors, offering a full-board package with more activities. Typically, these are designed as four-day, three-night packages, which is the preferred travel duration for international tourists.

For Malaysians, there is a specially tailored package known as the Kembara Package, which includes a half-board plan with some activities but not all.

On upgrading plans, Lam said Mutiara Taman Negara is discussing a master plan for renovations and upgrades.

“We are finding the right contractors and designers to look into our master plan. There is no certain extent to which the master plan will evolve, but we will definitely look into our facilities, lodging, dining facility, and service offerings.

“There are plans to reinvest, but something needs to be finalised. We hope to conduct the next site visit in the coming months, after which we can determine the extent of the changes that will be made,” Lam said.

He said Mutiara Taman Negara is investing RM14 million to repair the slope, ensuring the safety of the property and its guests.

As of August, Mutiara Taman Negara has incurred RM1.5 million in maintenance costs this year. Last year, the resort spent RM1.8 million on repair and maintenance. Operation costs were RM1 million last year and are expected to remain the same this year.

“We’ve upgraded our Wi-Fi facilities at a cost of RM400,000, making the entire resort WiFi-enabled. We also invested RM1.8 million in improving our water rack system. These upgrades reflect the owners’ commitment to reinvesting in the facilities, with support from the group level,” Lam said.

Besides Mutiara Taman Negara, Tradewinds also manages The Danna Langkawi, Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa Langkawi and Mutiara Johor Bahru.