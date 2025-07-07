Porsche unveils limited-edition 911 Club Coupe

PORSCHE has introduced a striking new special edition of its iconic 911, paying tribute to the Porsche Club of America (PCA) as it marks its 70th anniversary. The latest iteration, dubbed the 911 Club Coupe, continues the tradition of exclusive, enthusiast-focused models dedicated to the world’s largest Porsche owners’ club, which was founded in 1955 by Bill Sholar.

Limited to just 70 examples, this celebratory model is based on the 911 Carrera T and will be sold across the United States and Canada. The car retains Porsche’s revered flat-six engine, tuned to deliver 388hp, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox. Enhancing its sporting prowess, the 911 Club Coupe benefits from Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Sport Suspension with a 10 mm lower ride height, along with a mechanical limited-slip differential and Porsche Torque Vectoring.

A significant highlight of the new model is its bespoke paint finish. Presented in Sholarbluemetallic—a refined metallic version of the Clubblau hue first introduced in 2015—the colour was developed through close collaboration between Style Porsche, Exclusive Manufaktur and the PCA over the course of 2023. This unique shade reinforces the model’s exclusivity and heritage.

Visually, the Club Coupe distinguishes itself with a SportDesign front fascia featuring red highlights and 20/21-inch RS Spyder wheels finished in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents. Subtle nods to the PCA’s signature palette continue with Brilliant Silver door logos, a matching rear 911 decal, and Guards Red grille slats inlays. Instead of the standard Vanadium Grey mirrors from the Carrera T, the Club Coupe’s are painted in body colour to elevate the design further. A special “70 Year PCA” badge mounted on the grille pays homage to the occasion.

Inside, the car’s cabin is appointed with an array of exclusive details. Illuminated door sills feature the “Porsche Club of America” inscription, while bespoke door projectors display the 70-year PCA logo. The interior is finished in black leather with contrasting stitching in Speed Blue and Guards Red, a motif continued through the seat belts and a red 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

Additional customisation comes via Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, which adds further special touches such as the “Club Coupe” logo on the dashboard trim and the PCA 70-year logo embossed on the centre console lid. An optional extended equipment package enhances the cabin even further with tartan fabric seat centres, Guards Red seat release pull loops, Speed Blue contrast stitching and an embossed leather owner’s manual wallet. The car key is painted to match the body and housed in a black leather pouch with Speed Blue stitching and Club Coupe branding.

To complement the limited-edition model, Porsche Design has created a bespoke timepiece—the Chronograph 1 – 911 Club Coupe. Handcrafted in Solothurn, Switzerland, this COSC-certified chronograph mirrors the design language of the car. Its matte black dial, luminous hour indices, and “Club Coupe” model designation highlight its unique character. The watch’s rotor mirrors the 911 Club Coupe wheel design and is visible through the sapphire crystal case back. Buyers can select between a titanium bracelet or a textile Velcro strap finished in PCA colours.

The 911 Club Coupe includes an extensive suite of high-performance equipment as standard. A Sport Exhaust system, rear axle steering, the Sport Chrono package and a GT Sport steering wheel all come fitted. The braking system is upgraded over the standard Carrera T, with six-piston callipers at the front and four-piston callipers at the rear, gripping 350 mm vented, cross-drilled discs. Emphasising driving purity, the model focuses on light weight, sharp dynamics and a manual transmission, embodying the PCA’s long-standing enthusiasm for the visceral joy of driving.

The first example of this new model will be housed at the Porsche Museum, maintaining the marque’s tradition of preserving a reference model from its most exclusive series. A second unit will be raffled off to PCA members, with the remaining vehicles offered initially to PCA enthusiasts. Production is scheduled to begin in autumn 2025 and continue through spring 2026. The car is priced at USD $177,180 (approximately RM837,000).

This new edition builds upon a legacy that began in 2005 with the original 911 Carrera S Club Coupe (997.1), launched to mark the PCA’s 50th anniversary. That car, finished in Azurro California—a modern take on the 356-era Azureblue—featured an X51 Powerkit, stainless steel door sills, and a numbered badge on the door trim. It was the first PCA-exclusive car to include a raffle prize for members.

A decade later, Porsche honoured the club’s 60th milestone with the 911 Carrera GTS Club Coupe (991.1), introduced in 2015. Finished in the bespoke Club Blau colour, this model featured the wider body of the Carrera 4, a naturally aspirated 3.8-litre flat-six with 430hp, and a ducktail spoiler. Limited to 60 units, it too began a tradition of commemorating major PCA anniversaries with rare, enthusiast-driven models.

With the latest 911 Club Coupe, Porsche once again underlines its close relationship with one of its most passionate communities, celebrating seven decades of shared heritage and driving excellence.