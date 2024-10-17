Myanmar Airways International gets on board AirAsia MOVE

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia MOVE, the region’s leading online travel agency (OTA) platform, has added Myanmar Airways International (MAI) as its latest direct airline partner.

The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony between AirAsia MOVE flights OTA head Yeoh Sai Ho and MAI sales manager, Malaysia, Thoo Yee Peng recently.

The partnership enables AirAsia MOVE users to access a wider range of destinations served by MAI, covering 35 destinations across Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, India, Vietnam and more.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said “Partnering with another notable carrier like Myanmar Airways International is important as we strive to offer more value and choice for travellers. We would like to thank MAI’s support and trust in authorising us to sell their flights on AirAsia MOVE.

We are confident by leveraging our marketing initiatives and the convenience of our industry leading one-stop travel platform, our direct partners will receive full support in enhancing their visibility, and driving increased sales, ultimately fostering mutual growth and success.”

MAI CEO Tanes Kumar said “The partnership between MAI and AirAsia MOVE is a collaboration that aims to provide a seamless experience to our valued guests, as we believe it’s essential to enhance their experience as we aim to promote Myanmar as a destination despite the challenges. By doing so, we aim to entice travellers to visit the beautiful country of Myanmar and savour the unique travel experience.”

To mark the partnership, AirAsia MOVE app users can enjoy exclusive fare starting from RM422 one-way for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Yangon with MAI until Oct 31, for travel period from now until Dec 31.