MyIX launches second intake for talent development programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) has announced its second talent development programme intake.

This programme is critical to MyIX’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to skill Malaysians in telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

The programme, conducted in collaboration with Forward College, is designed to equip fresh graduates and early-career professionals with vital industry skills.

Participants will learn about internet protocol (IP) network system operations and AI-driven traffic analysis, preparing them for roles in the rapidly evolving telco and data sectors.

MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin said that following the success of the first intake earlier this year, the association continues to live its commitment to nurturing Malaysia’s digital talent pool and addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the telco and data industries.

“At MyIX, we believe in giving back to the community by building a sustainable talent pipeline.

“This programme is our contribution to preparing Malaysians for the digital future, ensuring they have the knowledge and skills required to excel within our country’s fast-growing and evolving digital landscape,“ he said.

“With the digital economy strengthening from year to year, the demand for skilled professionals in the telco and internet sectors will only continue to grow. Through this programme, we aim to empower participants, giving them the tools they need to succeed,“ he said.

The free programme offers a comprehensive seven-day training course focusing on critical areas such as IP networks, system operations management, and emerging technologies like AI in traffic analysis and DDoS mitigation.

Successful applications will delve into the intricacies of modern telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

They include core components such as IP networks, which serve as the backbone for data transmission and communication, and system and operations management, which ensure the efficient functioning of these networks.

Additionally, participants would learn about advanced topics like AI-driven traffic analysis and DDoS mitigation, equipping them with the knowledge needed to excel in today’s telco and data industries.

Enrolling in the programme certainly offers a pathway to career advancement through specialised knowledge in the telco and data industries, enhanced networking opportunities with professionals and practical skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace.

Participants also stand to benefit from personal and professional growth by mastering complex technologies and contributing to global connectivity.

This will make them more valuable assets to their employers and position them for exciting job opportunities.

While the programme does not guarantee job placement, outstanding graduates will be highlighted to MyIX members, such as Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, Celcom Digi, Aims, Time, U Mobile, and many more.