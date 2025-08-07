MyIX strengthens CSR with network security workshop to boost Malaysia’s cyber defenses

KUALA LUMPUR: As Malaysia’s digital economy accelerates—projected to contribute 25.5% to national GDP by end-2025, according to the Ministry of Digital—the need to strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity talent pool has become increasingly urgent.

In response, the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) is expanding its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to better equip local professionals with the skills needed to tackle today’s growing cyber threats.

MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin said that Malaysia’s advanced digital infrastructure must be matched by a technically skilled workforce to ensure long-term security and resilience.

“As the country’s leading internet exchange, MyIX plays a vital role in Malaysia’s digital backbone. We see it as our responsibility to help develop a security-conscious, technically proficient workforce that can safeguard our shared digital future and contribute to national progress,” he said in a statement.

As part of this effort, MyIX will host a five-day Network Security Workshop from October 6 to 10, 2025 at its headquarters in Puchong, Selangor.

Held in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), the workshop aims to upskill aspiring network engineers and IT professionals through intensive, hands-on training rooted in real-world security practices.

The initiative supports Malaysia’s broader digital resilience agenda and highlights MyIX’s role in fortifying the internet ecosystem through knowledge-sharing, talent development, and community engagement.

“We believe the success of Malaysia’s digital economy depends not only on infrastructure but also on the capability and readiness of our people. This programme is one of several steps we are taking to build a secure and inclusive digital future,” Chiew added.

Workshop participants will delve into critical topics such as cryptography, intrusion detection, DDoS mitigation, BGP and RPKI, packet analysis, and flow monitoring.

Modules will be delivered through lab-based exercises and practical scenarios, allowing participants to apply new skills in real-world operational settings.

The course will be led by Md Abdul Awal, a veteran network engineer and trainer with extensive experience in network operations across CSIRTs, data centres, transit providers, NRENs, ISPs, and IXPs. He regularly speaks at key industry forums including APRICOT, APNIC, SANOG, and other regional NOGs.

Designed for network and system engineers as well as IT managers, the programme requires basic knowledge of TCP/IP, Linux command-line use, and completion of APNIC Academy prerequisite modules.

Participants must bring their own laptops with administrative access and ensure they meet minimum system requirements to fully engage in the workshop.

This initiative underscores MyIX’s continued commitment to building national cybersecurity capacity by investing in people—empowering Malaysia’s technical community to create a safer, more resilient digital future.