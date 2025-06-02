NAIO Lab expected to create more than 450 high-skilled AI engineering jobs over next 3 to 5 years

KUALA LUMPUR: NAIO Lab, an initiative between the National AI Office (NAIO) and the Global AI Village (GAIV), is expected to create more than 450 high-skilled artificial intelligence engineering jobs over the next three to five years, reflecting Malaysia’s ambition to become a regional leader in AI innovation.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the initiative will attract global talent, nurture local talent, and ensure Malaysians are at the forefront of AI innovation.

“We want to build a generation of AI leaders who can compete on the global stage,“ he said in his speech at the launch of NAIO Lab today.

Gobind highlighted that NAIO Lab will focus on citizen-centric AI applications, particularly agriculture, healthcare, and transportation. “These sectors directly impact the daily lives of Malaysians. AI can enhance productivity, improve service delivery, and unlock new growth opportunities,“ he said.

The first project under NAIO Lab, Rakan Tani, will be piloted in Terengganu and will focus on rice farmers. Designed with inclusivity in mind, it features a farmer-focused AI service accessible through WhatsApp. The pilot project will assess AI-driven solutions such as e-marketplaces, farming input recommendations and credit scoring.

“We aim to roll out the first phase within three to four months. Once the pilot is successful, we will work with GAIV and other partners to scale these solutions nationwide,” Gobind said.

“While agriculture is our starting point, NAIO Lab will soon expand to healthcare and transportation. This is just the beginning. Other ministries can follow this model, and funding can be sourced through GAIV and The Hive to scale these initiatives,“ he added.

According to the ministry, the launch of NAIO Lab marks a pivotal step in Malaysia’s AI journey. It will lay the groundwork for a future where AI-driven solutions drive sustainable growth and societal progress.

By fostering strategic partnerships among government, industry leaders, academia and startups, NAIO Lab will continue to accelerate AI innovation, ensuring Malaysia remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

As a key partner in NAIO Lab, GAIV serves as an AI engineering, innovation, and talent hub in Malaysia.

Co-created by the US-based investor The Hive Global AI Fund in collaboration with 500 Global’s Khailee Ng, GAIV plays a pivotal role in accelerating AI-driven entrepreneurship in the country.

GAIV provides funding, mentorship and strategic guidance to AI startups, ensuring they have the necessary support to develop and scale impactful solutions.

“Through its commitment to fostering AI innovation, GAIV strengthens the foundation for Malaysia’s AI ecosystem, helping to drive the adoption of transformative technologies across various industries,“ Gobind said.

“As AI solutions expand beyond agriculture into healthcare, transportation, and education, the opportunities for impact are boundless. “NAIO Lab remains committed to empowering AI startups and developers with the resources, funding, and collaborative ecosystem needed to scale their innovations and create lasting economic and social benefits,” said Gobind.