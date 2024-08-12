NCT Group brings renowned Yunnan black tea to Genting Highlands, eyes on SE Asian market

PETALING JAYA: The China Fengqing Dianhong Tea Industry Alliance has entered into a partnership with NCT Group of Companies and will establish its Southeast Asia headquarters at the Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel in Genting Highlands, Pahang.

This is to introduce Dianhong, Yunnan’s renowned black tea, to the Southeast Asian market, while reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a global hub for tourism and cultural exchange.

A ceremony was held recently to mark the official unveiling of the alliance’s plaque and the signing of strategic agreements with local partners.

The agreements solidify the alliance’s presence in the region and highlight a shared commitment to promote and distribute Dianhong tea across Southeast Asia. The China Fengqing Dianhong Tea Industry Alliance is expected to commence its operations in Genting Highlands by the first quarter of 2025. However, its kiosk has been operational since November, marking the initial presence of the alliance in the area.

NCT Group founder and managing director Datuk Seri Yap Ngan Choy said: “This collaboration is a proud milestone for NCT as we continue to position Malaysia as a premier destination for cultural tourism. Dianhong tea embodies centuries of craftsmanship, and by integrating its legacy with Malaysia’s hospitality and tourism appeal, we are creating unique opportunities to connect tradition with global audiences. Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel in Genting Highlands offers the perfect stage for this endeavour, further elevating its status as a world-class destination.”

With this partnership, he said, NCT Group continues to demonstrate its leadership in blending cultural innovation with economic growth. By bringing Yunnan’s tea-making traditions to Malaysia’s thriving tourism sector, NCT is delivering transformative experiences for both local and international audiences alike.