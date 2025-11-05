Netherlands’ Oryx Stainless opens processing facility in Johor

PETALING JAYA: Oryx Stainless Group, one of the world’s leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel raw materials headquartered in the Netherlands, has opened a processing facility in Johor, showcasing the company's commitment to combining environmental stewardship with industrial excellence.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said Johor is proud that it is now home to a facility that demonstrates how climate action, industrial excellence and economic development can go hand in hand.

“With Oryx Stainless, we are welcoming not only an international leader in green industry but a true partner in our journey towards sustainable prosperity,” he added.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said: “Malaysia, under the Madani government, has implemented specific policies to advance sustainable industrial development. Oryx Stainless Group’s new Johor facility demonstrates how international expertise can transform our manufacturing landscape.

“As a respected name in stainless steel recycling, Oryx Stainless strengthens both Johor's industrial capabilities and Malaysia's position in the global circular economy. Mida actively supports investments that combine innovation with measurable environmental impact, particularly those creating high-skill employment opportunities for Malaysians”

Oryx Stainless Holding CEO Tobias Kammer said Malaysia is key to the company’s strategy of bringing high-quality, low carbon footprint stainless steel raw materials closer to the production centres of Asia.

“Our investment in Johor is not only a business decision – it is a commitment to long-term collaboration, green growth and shared prosperity. We are proud to contribute to Malaysia’s vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable industrial transformation,” he added.

The facility arrives at a crucial time for Malaysia's environmental goals, supporting the national target of 45% carbon intensity reduction per gross domestic product by 2030 and helping attract RM300 billion in green investments. With each tonne of recycled material saving up to 8.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide, the plant's annual impact approaches 1 million tonnes in emissions reduction.

“Only in very few industries is the recycling rate as high as in stainless steel,” Oryx Stainless Group co-founder and chairman of the supervisory board Michael Pawlowski noted

“New stainless steel – with no loss in quality – can be produced from up to 90% of the materials processed on this site. The prerequisite is smart recycling, and Oryx Stainless has practised it since 1990,” he added.

Oryx Stainless specialises in creating precise blends of recycled raw materials for various stainless steels, addressing the need for over 150 different alloys. Its process involves analysing, storing, and producing high-quality recycled materials to meet specific metallurgical compositions. This ensures consistent quality and reduces the use of high carbon footprint primary raw materials such as ferronickel, ferrochrome and ferromolybdenum. Leveraging its smart logistics and a digitised production setup, Oryx also ensures that the entire blending process is as climate-neutral as possible.

Local talent development stands central to the facility's mission. Malaysian employees have already completed advanced training in Thailand, learning to operate specialised equipment including Malaysia's first special Sennebogen material handlers. The workforce, drawn almost entirely from local communities, is set to double by mid-2026. Partnerships with Malaysian universities create pathways for engineering students into the growing green technology sector.

As Phase 1 begins, the facility will process 150,000 tonnes of stainless steel annually, marking a significant step forward in regional resource conservation and sustainable manufacturing.