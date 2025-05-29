Nova MSC restructures leadership to accelerate transformation and growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Nova MSC Bhd, a leading provider of industry-focused application software and services, announced a strategic change in its leadership structure to accelerate transformation and reinforce its commitment to sustainable long-term growth.

As part of this transition, group CEO Lai Teik Kin will relinquish his role to focus fully on driving the growth and profitability of the group’s key business segments—the healthcare business unit and Eyris business unit.

He will remain as executive director of the company.

With a strong track record and deep domain expertise, Lai will continue to play a critical leadership role, leading innovation and execution within these high-potential verticals.

To ensure continuity and sharpen the group’s focus during this pivotal period, executive chairman Sunny Loh will assume the responsibilities of interim group CEO.

In this role, he will provide strategic leadership, ensure faster decision-making, and directly oversee the implementation of the group’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

“This leadership realignment is a natural next step in our transformation journey. We are taking decisive steps to strengthen operational discipline, empower our core business units, and position the group for long-term, sustainable success,” Loh said.

Despite the challenging market conditions, the group delivered an improved performance for the 12-month financial period ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue rose to RM37.4 million, reflecting a 13% increase from RM33.0 million in the previous year.

The improved revenue was mainly attributable to the efficient execution of projects and the successful completion of significant contracts during the year.

Correspondingly, the group narrowed its loss before taxation to RM6.6 million, compared to RM6.8 million in the previous year.

Nova MSC continues to maintain a healthy financial position, supported by a strong cash reserve of RM27.6 million and a solid order book standing at RM46.1 million as of March 31, 2025.

The group is well-positioned to seize strategic opportunities that align with its growth ambitions.

The company has also announced a change in its financial year-end from March 31, 2025 to June 30, 2025, aligning its reporting with its long-term planning and restructuring cycles.

The group’s core focus on healthcare, e-government, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics positions the company within essential and high-growth sectors.

Flagship offerings such as the Selena+ diagnostic system and emerging robotics initiatives continue to gain traction, offering recurring revenue and resilience against broader economic headwinds.

The Group’s transformation is underpinned by three key priorities, namely, operational optimisation to enhance execution and cost efficiency, disciplined cash flow management to preserve financial strength, and accelerated sales and market expansion, both domestically and regionally.

Nova MSC is committed to sustaining this positive momentum, leveraging its technological strengths, financial prudence, and strategic industry positioning to drive long-term value creation.