Leading digital payments shift in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: NTT Data Payment Services is strategically positioning itself at the forefront of transformation in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand, as digital payments continue to reshape the economic landscape across Southeast Asia.

The company aims to lead the evolution of digital payment solutions in the region by building an integrated ecosystem that blends global best practices with the demands of local markets.

This forward-looking approach involves significant investment in next-generation payment platforms designed to enhance efficiency and security.

Executive director and group CEO Sean Hesh (pic) said NTT Data Payment Services

is expanding its cross-border payment capabilities to support growing regional commerce and facilitate smoother financial interactions.

“With a clear focus on meeting the diverse needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, and government-linked initiatives, we are setting the stage to become a trusted partner in driving digital inclusion and economic growth across these dynamic markets,” he told SunBiz.

Sean said with over 500,000 payment touchpoints, the company leverages data insights to enhance both customer experience and merchant performance.

Its data platforms deliver actionable information – such as transaction patterns, customer preferences, and peak business hours – enabling merchants to optimise their operations.

Additionally, by using predictive analytics, the company helps merchants personalise their services and increase customer engagement.

“We invest heavily in real-time fraud monitoring and maintain strong, multi-layered cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard our systems and customers.

“Compliance with regulations like Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is fundamental to our operations.

‘Additionally, we collaborate closely with cybersecurity experts and regulators to stay ahead of emerging threats, ensuring safe and trusted transactions throughout the region,” he said.

Sean said NTT Data Payment Services actively collaborates with banks, regulators, and fintech partners to advance cross-border payment integration across Asean.

He said these efforts focus on aligning payment standards, promoting interoperability, and streamlining onboarding and compliance processes.

“By working together, the goal is to build a more connected and inclusive payment ecosystem that enables seamless, secure, and scalable transactions throughout the region,” Sean said.

Further, in supporting SMEs and microbusinesses in Malaysia’s growing digital economy, Sean said NTT Data Payment Services is introducing a range of tailored solutions, including simplified onboarding, instant merchant approval, SME financing, and affordable payment acceptance options like QR pay and mobile POS systems.

Touching on new technologies, Sean said: “Artificial intelligence and machine learning are set to fundamentally transform the future of payments in Southeast Asia.

“They will enable real-time fraud detection, dynamic risk assessment, and highly personalised customer experiences.

“As digital adoption continues to grow, these technologies will play a crucial role in building trust, reducing friction, and ensuring secure, scalable transactions across the region.”

Sean also noted that sustainability is becoming a core part of the company’s technology and corporate roadmap.

He said green fintech initiatives are being explored, including paperless onboarding, digital receipts, and energy-efficient infrastructure to minimise environmental impact.

Internally, the company is also adopting eco-friendly workplace practices, such as reducing single-use materials and promoting responsible energy consumption.