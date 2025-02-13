Number of AirAsia X passengers soars to more than four million in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia X Bhd's passengers rose by 41% to over four million in 2024, with passenger load factor rising by three percentage points to 83% versus a year ago.

In a statement today, the company said: “Seat capacity also grew by 35% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 4.8 million seats last year.

“As more aircraft resumed service, the number of flights rose by 35% y-o-y to13,262, driving the 31% y-o-y increase in AirAsia X’s available seat per kilometre (ASK) capacity to 20,369 million for the financial year under review,” it said.

AirAsia X said the company carried close to 1.1 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2024 (4Q 2024), up by 20% y-o-y in line with a 20% y-o-y increase in seat capacity to over 1.3 million seats.

“This precipitated the solid PLF of 82%, unchanged y-o-y even as ASK capacity increased by 21% y-o-y to 5.79 billion in 4Q 2024, signifying continued robust demand for travel; growth of revenue seat per kilometre (RPK) charted 4.71 billion, up by 23% y-o-y,” it noted.

In terms of network for 4Q 2024, AirAsia X launched flights to Chongqing in China and Nairobi in Kenya, marking its maiden venture into Africa.

Frequency was further enhanced in select markets during the peak travel season, with additional flights introduced for routes in Australia, Japan and South Korea, said AirAsia X.

It added that its associate, AirAsia X Thailand (TAAX) carried 463,463 passengers in 4Q 2024, up by 20% y-o-y. The passenger load factor was 78% for the quarter under review, underpinned by TAAX’s moving its operational hub from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Don Mueang International Airport in October 2024.

“The relocation availed one-off service recovery options to passengers who wish to change their travel plans during the period, and is expected to return to standard levels in the coming quarter,” it added. – Bernama