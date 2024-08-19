Nuren Group on expansion trail in Australia as it looks beyond Southeast Asia for growth

PETALING JAYA: In a strategic move to drive further growth, Malaysia-based parenting technology company Nuren Group is expanding into the Australian market.

Co-founder and CEO Petrina Goh said Nuren Group, which operates a digital platform for women in parenting, education and maternity wellness, is looking to build on its success in Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia to introduce Malaysian brands and products to Australian consumers.

“Australia will be one of our key target markets going forward. We are already in discussions with various agencies in Australia to facilitate this expansion and get our offerings in front of Australian parents,” she said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

Beyond introducing Malaysian brands, Goh said, Nuren Group is exploring new investment opportunities in Australia, particularly in the women’s healthcare and wellness sectors.

She disclosed that the company is considering several potential investments that are expected to materialise within the next six to 12 months. “We see tremendous potential in the Australian market, not just for our existing parenting solutions, but also for new initiatives that cater to the evolving needs of women and families.”

Goh said said expansion into Australia is a crucial part of Nuren Group’s broader growth strategy over the next three to five years, as the company aims to leverage its strong user base of five million customers across Southeast Asia to drive further geographical expansion and product diversification.

With the recent capital raised through its initial public offering on the National Stock Exchange of Australia, Goh said, Nuren Group is well-positioned to execute these ambitious plans and cement its position as a leading player in the parenting technology space, both regionally and globally.

She said that within the company’s online application, Motherhood SuperApp, Nuren Group has started to incorporate artificial intelligence-powered technology into its platform.

“Recently, the application has introduced a new AI-powered chatbot to provide personalised and customised content to users. We are also looking to leverage AI in our operations to predict consumer trends and purchasing behaviours on the platform, helping to recommend the right products and brands to customers with precision,” said Goh.

She emphasised that Nuren Group strives to ensure women feel valued and empowered through its support initiatives and policies.

“We are committed to empowering women by providing flexible work arrangements, fostering an inclusive culture, offering mentorship and guidance, and collaborating with women-focused organisations.”

Addressing the incorporation of sustainability and social responsibility into its business model, Goh said Nuren Group is committed to promoting eco-friendly products.

“We are collaborating with brands that bring in eco-friendly products and sustainable practices, as this will minimise our environmental footprint. Nuren Group is also actively engaged in social responsibility initiatives by supporting movements that provide resources and opportunities for women entrepreneurs, female workers, and stay-at-home mothers,” she added.

Goh stated that with all its innovative solutions, strategic expansion, and purpose-driven approach, the company is well-positioned to establish itself as a dominant player in the parenting technology space, both regionally and globally, in the years to come.