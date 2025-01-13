Opportunity for Malaysia to seize its moment in Southeast Asia e-commerce boom: Blackbox Research

PETALING JAYA: Southeast Asia is experiencing a transformative e-commerce boom, with Malaysia emerging as a key player in this digital revolution, according to a report.

Blackbox Research has launched its latest white paper, “Grasping the E-Commerce Opportunity in Southeast Asia”, which sheds light on Malaysia’s strategic position, abundant growth prospects, and the vital role of public-private partnerships in shaping the region’s digital economy.

The report highlights the key opportunities and challenges shaping Malaysia’s e-commerce landscape, resulting from 30 hours of in-depth interviews with 17 leading voices in Southeast Asia's e-commerce and logistics ecosystem. Experts emphasise that Malaysia must tackle significant logistics hurdles and accelerate innovation to achieve its potential. Overcoming these barriers will be critical to unlocking the country’s capabilities and solidifying its position as a leader in Southeast Asia’s thriving e-commerce landscape.

Malaysia has steadily emerged as a key player in Southeast Asia’s digital economy, ranking second in regional e-commerce performance alongside Indonesia and Thailand, according to experts surveyed in the study.

Malaysia stood out for its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and moderate market size, which make it a natural hub for regional e-commerce trade. Despite this promising growth, Singapore outpaces Malaysia, with 59% of experts ranking it number one in e-commerce due to advanced infrastructure and strong government backing.

“Our study shows that the e-commerce story in Southeast Asia is an exciting one. The experts we spoke to were optimistic, and it’s easy to see why – gross merchandise value is on track to hit US$159 billion (RM715.5 billion) in 2024 and double by 2030,” said Blackbox Research CEO and founder David Black.

For Malaysia, he said, the opportunity is there to capitalise on its momentum and break out as a regional leader.

To make it happen, businesses need to juggle how they adapt to changing customer habits while staying resilient and cost-efficient.

“Logistics players will be key to this, by creating faster, more seamless connections between sellers and buyers through innovative and cost-effective solutions. And let’s not forget policymakers – they have a big role to play in encouraging growth with smart regulations and focused investments,” he said.

As Malaysia focuses on strengthening its e-commerce ecosystem and solidifying its position as a regional leader, logistics has become a critical area requiring urgent attention. High logistical costs and inconsistent delivery performance among different service providers, especially for shipping between Peninsular and East Malaysia, remain significant hurdles, creating bottlenecks that disrupt efficiency and hinder growth in the sector.

Findings from the white paper reveal that only six out of 17 industry experts view Malaysia’s current e-commerce framework as supportive of sector development. Layered costs – courier charges, import taxes, and the challenges posed by a weak currency – are cited as major barriers to cost competitiveness for businesses operating in the digital economy. Therefore, adopting advanced logistics technologies, optimising delivery routes, and establishing multi-region distribution centres will give Malaysia a strategic edge in the increasingly competitive e-commerce landscape.

Blackbox research in a statement said that advancing Malaysia’s digital economy and e-commerce sector will require strong public-private collaboration. Inclusive dialogue is crucial, with policies shaped by input from all stakeholders, including e-commerce platforms, sellers, and logistics providers.

Encouragingly, as the paper notes, the government is already addressing these challenges, with Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching highlighting in October 2024 that Malaysia’s courier and parcel market is projected to reach US$1.58 billion by 2025. She credited infrastructure developments for this growth and urged local companies to leverage government initiatives to scale their operations further. Meanwhile, programs like the Digital Free Trade Zones streamline cross-border trade and widen global market access for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

As Malaysia prepares to establish itself as a leading regional e-commerce and logistics hub, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and adopting a unified approach will strengthen the ecosystem, drive innovation, and promote sustainability.