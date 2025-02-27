KUALA LUMPUR: Orgabio Holdings Berhad, an instant beverage premix manufacturer in Malaysia, announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter ended December 31, 2024 (Q2 FY2025), reflecting sustained business expansion and increasing market demand.

The company recorded revenue of RM25.40 million, a 36.2% year-on-year growth from RM18.66 million in Q2 FY2024, driven by higher demand for its manufacturing services from third-party brand owners. Domestically, revenue surged 75.2% to RM12.49 million, while international sales grew 11.99% to RM12.91 million, underscoring Orgabio’s expanding global footprint.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased 7.3% to RM1.86 million, while Profit After Tax (PAT) climbed 30.4% to RM1.27 million, supported by stronger sales volumes and operational efficiencies.

On a cumulative basis, Orgabio reported total revenue of RM48.84 million for the first half of the financial year (1H FY2025), a significant 58.5% increase from RM30.81 million in the same period last year. PBT for 1H FY2025 increased to RM3.57 million, up 91.9% from RM1.86 million in 1H FY2024, while PAT surged 129.9% to RM2.34 million from RM1.02 million in 1H FY2024, reflecting strong growth momentum.

CEO and executive director Ean Yong Hien Voon commented: “We are pleased with our strong Q2 FY2025 performance, which reflects the trust of our clients and our ability to scale effectively. The sustained demand for our instant beverage solutions, both domestically and internationally, continues to drive our growth. As we expand, we remain committed to supporting our clients’ business plans by ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality products while maintaining vigilance over raw material cost fluctuations. Despite fluctuating production costs, we continue to optimise efficiency and profitability.”

He added: “The global instant beverage market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand from US$ 61.64 billion in 2023 to US$ 103.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.94%. Malaysia’s instant beverage premix market is also expected to grow from US$ 521.65 million in 2022 to US$ 835.85 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.97%, driven by increasing demand for convenience, longer shelf life, and consistent taste. With our newly completed factory capable of producing up to 230 million sachets annually, Orgabio is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities, diversify its product portfolio, and expand into new markets.”

Orgabio remains committed to strengthening its presence in both domestic and international markets by fulfilling secured orders and actively pursuing new business opportunities. With enhanced production capacity and a focus on product innovation, the Company is set to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.