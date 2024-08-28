Otis elevates lift-riding experience with IoT-linked Gen3

KUALA LUMPUR: Otis Worldwide Corporation, a global manufacturer of lifts and escalators, today introduced Gen3, a lift that features connectivity through an Internet of Things (IoT) digital platform.

The Gen3 has been launched in Indonesia, Thailand and now Malaysia, with plans to expand it to Vietnam.

Otis Malaysia and Brunei general manager Pradeep Nair said Gen3 offers both machine room and machine-roomless options to suit various building types, including residential, commercial, hospitality, medical and industrial uses.

He highlighted Malaysia’s development of smart cities and sustainable communities, emphasising Otis’s commitment to supporting this vision through the Gen3.

“At Otis, we are committed to supporting our customers with the Gen3 lift platform, which can seamlessly integrate into building ecosystems. It offers passengers a new level of connectivity and an exceptional lift experience,” he said during the launch.

The Otis ONE IoT digital platform enables real-time, 24-hour monitoring of equipment health and performance, allowing for proactive communication and efficient management. Information is accessible via a portal and app, giving customers a clear overview of their lift operations.

Enhanced monitoring also enables Otis experts to remotely identify potential issues and required parts, ensuring quick resolution and minimal downtime.

Pradeep also mentioned that the Gen3 lift’s use of Application Programming Interfaces allows for easy integration with building management software, autonomous robots, and other systems, enhancing building efficiency.

“Key features include the Otis eView display, which provides passengers with entertainment and essential information, and the Compass 360 technology, which optimises travel by grouping passengers heading to the same destination, reducing travel time by up to 50% during peak hours,” he said.

As part of Otis’s commitment to sustainability, Pradeep said that the Gen3 lift includes energy-saving features such as Otis ReGen drives, LED lighting, and sleep mode.

“The cabin design focuses on health, well-being, with over 400,000 design combinations available. Also equipped with accessibility, incorporating technologies like bipolar ionisation to reduce airborne bacteria and viruses,” he said.

Pradeep emphasised that the Gen3 platform demonstrates Otis’s dedication to delivering a safer, faster, and more sustainable passenger experience.