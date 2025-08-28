Oxford Innotech’s 1H FY25 revenue hits RM36.6m, gears up for expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Integrated engineering solutions provider, Oxford Innotech Bhd posted revenue of RM17.1 million in the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), with contribution coming from the mechanical assembly solutions segment at RM10.2 million (59.7%), the precision engineering components solutions segment (RM6.3 million or 37.0%), while the automation and robotics solutions segment made up the balance RM0.6 million or 3.3% of turnover.

There are no comparative figures for the preceding corresponding quarter and year-to-date results, as this is the second interim financial result being announced in compliance with the ACE Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

Geographically, Malaysia accounted for 93.0% of Q2 FY25 revenue, where the group primarily serves multinational companies with operations in the country. Asia, excluding Malaysia, contributed 4.7%, with the balance coming from North America and Europe.

Profitability-wise, Q2 FY25 net profit stood at RM1.6 million. The results included one-off listing expenses of approximately RM0.4 million.

Excluding this, the group delivered a normalised net profit of RM2.0 million, translating into a normalised net profit margin of 11.8%. For the 1H FY25, Oxford Innotech achieved a revenue of RM36.6 million, with a reported net profit of RM4.8 million. Excluding the one-off listing expenses, normalised net profit was RM5.3 million, yielding a normalised net profit margin of 14.4%.

The group also generated a positive net operating cash flow of RM10.9 million in the 1H FY25.

Managing director Ng Thean Gin said the company’s 1H FY25 results thus far in FY25 have been within expectations, and the company anticipate activities to pick up pace in the second half of the fiscal year.

“We are in active discussions on several prospective projects across semiconductor and modular building systems (MBS) industries. We look forward to sharing some positive news in due course.

“Operationally, our team is currently in the testing and commissioning stage at the Phase 1 of our Penang Science Park (PSP) Factory 2, with trial production expected to commence in the third quarter of 2025.

“This new facility has a manufacturing area of 39,392 sq feet, bringing our total manufacturing floor space to 125,174 sq ft.

“On the broader market outlook, we remain mindful of the global uncertainties, including the United States (US) reciprocal tariffs. Fortunately, the group’s direct exposure to the US remains minimal and has not impacted our orders. Overall, we remain cautiously positive on the prospect of the key industries we serve, primary semiconductor, electronics and electrical (E&E), automotive and MBS,” he said in a statement.

Ng further added, “In fact, under the recently unveiled 13th Malaysia Plan (2026–2030), Malaysia aims to achieve E&E exports of RM1.0 trillion by 2030, up from RM601.0 billion in 2024.

“This ambitious target is supported by the National Semiconductor Strategy, which includes RM25.0 billion in fiscal support to strengthen key areas of the semiconductor ecosystem. This spells great opportunities ahead for companies like us, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this growth in the coming years,” he said.

To meet the expected growing demand for its solutions and services, Oxford Innotech plans to construct a new facility as part of Phase 2 of the PSP Factory 2 project.

Upon completion, the total production space will expand from 125,174 sqft to 192,896 sqft.

To recap, Oxford Innotech was listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on July 29, 2025, successfully raising a total of RM41.6 million, with the bulk of the proceeds to be utilised towards expanding capacity and capabilities.