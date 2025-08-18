Oxford Innotech to ride on rising use of automation, robotics in manufacturing

PETALING JAYA: Integrated engineering solutions provider Oxford Innotech Bhd (OXB) is poised to capitalise on the rising adoption of automation in manufacturing as businesses increasingly seek solutions that enhance efficiency, ensure consistent quality and reinforce operational resilience in a competitive global market.

OXB, which made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities on July 29, offers integrated engineering solutions, mechanical assembly solutions and automation and robotic solutions.

Its automation and robotic solutions division designs and manufactures standalone automated equipment, production line systems as well as provides smart factory systems solutions and technical support services. Customers in this segment are mainly in semiconductor and electrical and electronics (E&E) industries.

Managing director Ng Thean Gin said: “In the era of Industry 4.0, smart factory systems utilise a variety of technologies including artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing and the Industrial Internet of Things. At OXB, we work with proven strategic partners to deliver automation solutions to our customers. Shanghai-based Jaka Robotics Co Ltd is one such important partner to us.”

Jaka Robotics is a global player in collaborative robotics with a presence in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and the United States. It specialises in the development and production of collaborative robots or cobots designed for the manufacturing industry with the objectives to increase production capacity and efficiency, reduce reliance on physical labour, improve worker safety and solve high staff turnovers. Its solutions have been deployed in over 100 countries, with more than 10,000 cobots in operation worldwide supporting various industries such as automotive, E&E, semiconductor, new energy and food processing, to name a few.

Ng said they are working with Jaka Robotics on a project for a US-based multinational contract manufacturer with presence in Penang to automate their assembly process by reducing manual operators and enhancing process consistency.

He added that this is the first phase of the initiative with several more phases in the pipeline.

“With the automation trend picking up pace in the face of rising cost pressures, we see a lot of growth potential in our automation and robotics division,” Ng said.

Meanwhile, the group is in discussions to pursue larger-scale projects for its precision engineering components solutions and mechanical assembly solutions segments.

“We are currently in discussions on several opportunities with our existing customers and hope to share some positive news in due course. We expect the fiscal year ahead to be very busy and remain confident in our long-term outlook,” Ng said.