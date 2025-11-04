Paragon Globe joins hands with GreenRE to boost green building initiatives

JOHOR BAHRU: Bursa Malaysia’s main market-listed property developer, Paragon Globe Bhd (PGB), has formed a new collaboration with GreenRE Sdn Bhd (GreenRE), reflecting its strong commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly property development.

PGB executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng and GreenRE executive director Ir Ashwin Thurairajah signed the agreement to formalise the collaboration.

Through this collaboration, PGB aims to adopt comprehensive sustainability practices in its upcoming projects, ensuring that environmental considerations play a significant role in every phase—from design and construction to operation.

The partnership will enable PGB to certify future projects using GreenRE’s recognised rating tools, emphasising energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental responsibility.

Tan expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership with GreenRE.

“This partnership marks a significant step for us as we continue to make our developments more sustainable and environmentally responsible.

“Adopting GreenRE certification standards means our projects will meet global sustainability expectations, which benefits our stakeholders and the communities around us,” he said in a statement.

GreenRE, established by Malaysia’s Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda), actively promotes sustainability through green building certifications, training, and research.

As part of this collaboration, GreenRE will provide dedicated support to help PGB and its subsidiaries achieve green building certifications.

Highlighting PGB’s commitment, Paragon Platinum Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PGB, has successfully obtained Bronze Provisional GreenRE Certification for its Desa 27 Plot 3 and Plot 4 developments.

Additionally, Paragon Bizhub Sdn Bhd, another wholly-owned subsidiary of PGB, has secured the Silver Provisional GreenRE Certification for its workers’ hostel, namely PGB Hostel at Pekan Nenas Industrial Park.

“Our ultimate goal is straightforward—creating buildings that are good for the environment, practical for our customers, and beneficial to society as a whole.

“With GreenRE’s support and expertise, we’re confident we can achieve these goals, creating positive and lasting impacts through all our projects,” Tan said.