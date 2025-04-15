Malaysian netizens mourn the passing of Pak Lah

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are mourning the loss of the country’s fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10pm yesterday.

Countless tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many netizens expressing their condolences and reflecting on the legacy of the former leader, affectionately known as Pak Lah.

“In 2005, Malaysia adopted the five-day work week. Before that, it was common for us to work on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Even though it was only a half-day, we would only get home around 2.30 to 3.30pm,” shared @hizwani on X. “It was Pak Lah who introduced this change to give Malaysians more rest and time with their families. Thank you, Pak Lah.”

Another user, @IniAlalalannn, wrote: “Pak Lah led with integrity and courtesy, and quietly stepped away without clinging to power—a rare kind of grace in our politics. His service and humility won’t be forgotten. Al-Fatihah.”

ALSO READ: Public can pay last respects to Pak Lah at Masjid Negara tomorrow - Khairy

“Pak Lah empowered our agricultural sector again, after years of an industry-heavy focus under his predecessor. “For that, I am grateful,” said @Mmayam2.

Some shared personal memories of his early years. “Back in the 60s, my grandfather worked as a librarian at Universiti Malaya. He used to say Pak Lah was a kind and humble student—he’d spend a lot of time at the library, help organise books, and was always willing to assist others,” recalled @Fatihah_24.

Meanwhile, on Threads, @eiyrayahyaa reflected on the emotional impact of the news: “Of all the ministers who have passed away, I’m not sure why—but hearing about the death of former PM Abdullah Tun Ahmad Badawi really hit me. It brought me to tears.

“Even though I was still in school back then, I remember clearly how we often learned about Islam Hadhari. So many human capital development initiatives were introduced into the education system under his leadership. Thank you, Pak Lah.”

READ MORE: Pak Lah, a gracious statesman who redefined Malaysia’s political narrative - Anwar