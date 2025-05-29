Paragon Globe Q4 profit soars to RM71.1m on strong land sales, property uptake

JOHOR BAHRU: Paragon Globe Bhd, a main market-listed property developer on Bursa Malaysia, achieved a substantial increase in revenue to RM151.5 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), compared to RM7.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Robust property development activities, significant land disposals, and effective operational management primarily drove the group’s impressive performance.

Profit before tax surged to RM71.1 million from RM2.0 million, with net profit attributable to the owners of the parent rising to RM53.4 million, a significant increase from RM1.3 million in

Q4 FY24.

The group’s annual financial performance similarly showed exceptional growth.

Revenue for FY25 rose significantly to RM306.3 million, an increase of more than 500% compared to RM51.0 million recorded in FY24.

Profit before tax for the year increased significantly to RM140.2 million from RM0.8 million in the previous year.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the parent reached RM105.6 million, making a remarkable turnaround from the net loss of RM1.2 million in FY24.

Commenting on the results, Paragon Globe executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said this year’s outstanding financial performance underscores the strength of the company’s strategic initiatives, prudent land bank optimisation, and diligent execution by the management team.

“The significant increase in our revenue and profitability highlights our successful execution of high-value land sales in Desa Cemerlang and strong market reception for our property developments in Pekan Nenas, Johor,” he said in a statement.

The property development segment remained the group’s primary revenue contributor, delivering RM151.5 million in Q4 FY25 and RM306.2 million for the full financial year.

This impressive growth was primarily driven by strategic land sales and encouraging take-up of detached factories and shop offices.

Paragon Globe also made significant progress on its sustainability agenda, signing a memorandum of collaboration with GreenRE Sdn Bhd in April 2025.

This strategic collaboration will enable the group to adopt GreenRE’s recognised certification standards, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and responsible development in alignment with national ESG goals.

“We remain optimistic about the prospects ahead, particularly given Johor’s accelerating development initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“These initiatives are anticipated to stimulate economic activity and the property market, presenting substantial opportunities for our upcoming residential and industrial projects,” Tan said.

Paragon Globe is firmly focused on sustaining its growth momentum by leveraging strategic opportunities, upholding disciplined financial management, prioritising sustainability, and delivering high-impact developments.

With a solid project pipeline and continued market interest, the group is well-positioned to generate strong financial performance and long-term value for its shareholders and stakeholders.