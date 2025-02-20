Perlis positions itself to attract significant investment inflows

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis is poised to experience significant economic growth this year as new investment opportunities continue to emerge across key sectors, said Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

He said the state government has outlined ambitious plans to attract both domestic and international investors, capitalising on Perlis’s strategic location and business-friendly policies.

“A memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) were signed, paving the way for projects that are expected to generate employment and stimulate local businesses,” he said in a press conference held in conjunction with Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) Invest Series Perlis here today.

The MoU was between Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Bina Darulaman Bhd, and the MoC between Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd and Maersk Logistics & Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd to enhance logistics efficiency, develop infrastructure and strengthen international trade relations.

Shukri said Perlis anticipates securing RM800 million in spillover benefits through the signing of the MoU and the MoC which were part of the Mida Invest Perlis series this year. “The agreements, facilitated through collaborations with Mida, mark a critical step in positioning the state as a hub for industrial and tourism development.”

He noted that investment growth in Perlis is being driven by Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) and Perlis Inland Port (PIP), key projects designed to enhance the state’s economic appeal. He added that with infrastructure improvements and policy incentives in place, Perlis is positioning itself as an attractive destination for high-value investments.

“The state aims to enhance its role as a northern economic hub, leveraging its connectivity with neighbouring regions to boost trade and industrial development,” the Menteri Besar said.

He added that the state government is focusing on three major industries – automotive, green energy and agriculture – to spearhead economic expansion.

“CVIA aims to attract 20 to 30 investors this year, targeting industries such as solar energy, data centres, and agriculture-based production,” Shukri said.

Despite the state’s small size, it holds immense potential, particularly through its connectivity with Penang, which can be leveraged to accelerate economic growth, he added.

“We are focusing on the development of the CVIA, covering more than 2,900 hectares of land. The potential of this area has attracted significant investor interest, particularly in solar energy development, data centers, agriculture, and other key sectors.”

Shukri said the new industrial zone will maximise its potential by leveraging the benefits of PIP.

“With strong infrastructure connectivity and planned developments in the coming years, and as part of the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle, I am confident that both projects will serve as ideal hubs for investors to explore opportunities and establish new businesses in Perlis.”

Also present was the Investment, Trade, and Industry Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong, who reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to developing Perlis as a key investment hub in the northern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

“As one of the northern region states in Peninsular Malaysia, Perlis holds immense border trade and business potentials. Perlis also stands a great chance of benefitting from the economic spillover from neighbouring Kedah and Penang states,” he said.