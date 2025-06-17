Petronas signs 20-year deal to purchase gas from US-based Commonwealth LNG

PETALING JAYA: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), through subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd, has entered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with Commonwealth LNG LLC, marking a key milestone in its strategy to diversify its LNG portfolio through long-term supply from the United States.

Under the agreement, Petronas is purchasing one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Commonwealth LNG for 20 years from Commonwealth LNG’s 9.5 mtpa facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana.

The agreement was commemorated at a document exchange ceremony between Petronas LNG Ltd CEO Ezran Mahadzir and Commonwealth LNG president and CEO Farhad Ahrabi on the sidelines of Energy Asia 2025.

Petronas LNG marketing and trading vice-president Shamsairi M Ibrahim said, “This agreement underscores Petronas’ commitment to fostering global partnerships that ensure reliable, sustainable and long-term LNG supply for our customers. Collaborating with Commonwealth LNG will expand our supply node and strengthen our presence in the global LNG market.”

The collaboration signifies a key step towards a shared ambition to deliver sustainable energy solutions advancing strategic energy collaboration, contributing to regional energy security and reinforcing Commonwealth LNG’s role as a reliable player in the global LNG landscape, Petronas said in a statement today.

Farhad said, “We’re pleased to establish this partnership and proud that Commonwealth LNG has been invited to help extend Petronas’ successful history of more than a half-century in serving global energy needs.”