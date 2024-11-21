Plytec achieves 32.6% Patami growth for 9MFYE2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction engineering solutions and services as well as trading and distribution of building materials company, Plytec Holding Berhad, recorded revenue of RM54.5 million for its third quarter results for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2024 (Q3FYE2024) , reflecting a robust 19.5% year on year increase.

Plytec profit before tax (PBT) rose by 14.5% to RM7.1 million, while profit after tax and minority interests (Patami) increased by 15.9% to RM5.1 million, driven by higher demand across its business segments.

On the cumulative 9 months basis (9MFYE2024), PBT and Patami were RM18.2 million

and RM12.6 million respectively, marking a significant growth of 41.1% and 32.6% from

9MFYE2023. This was backed by a 19.3% increase in revenue, which amounted to RM146.8

million.

The CME segment recorded a revenue of RM27.0 million, equivalent to 49.5% of the Group’s total revenue.

Revenue increased by 37.8% compared to Q3FYE2023, mainly driven by robust sales of modular shoring systems following stricter safety standards implemented by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

As for Trading and Distribution of Building Materials (BMD), sales of building materials contributed RM25.2 million or 46.2% of Q3FYE2024’s revenue while for Digital Design and Engineering Solutions (DDE), Plytec’s Building Information Modelling (BIM) solution generated a revenue of RM1.5 million.

For the Prefabricated Construction Solutions (PC), it primarily serves the southern region of the domestic market and contributed RM0.7 million in revenue.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Plytec has established a new subsidiary,

Plytec Polymer Sdn Bhd, to trade and compound polymer materials as well as

manufacture extruded plastic panels. These plastic panels complement the Group’s deck

formwork system with their durability, recyclability, and longer lifespan to support greener construction practices.

Plytec group managing director and CEO, Yang Kian Lock said, “We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter, which fully reflected the positive momentum in the domestic construction sector. We are grateful for the trust our clients have in our products and solutions, which has resulted in our solid order book supported by ongoing demand for modular shoring systems.”

He added that they have recently expanded into Indonesia by appointing an exclusive distributor to meet its growing infrastructure needs with high-quality construction materials and systems.

“We are confident that these new initiatives will enhance our market presence and support our journey t