PM Anwar’s India visit a success, securing potential trade worth RM8 billion

NEW DELHI: Malaysia has obtained potential trade worth RM8 billion in the palm oil and palm oil-based product, chemicals and chemical product, oil and gas, as well as aircraft spare part sectors, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who concluded his three-day official visit to India today, said that during the visit, investment commitments totalling RM4.5 billion were secured from various sectors and companies in the South Asian nation.

The total trade between Malaysia and India amounted to RM72.31 billion in 2023.

Anwar said 168 investment projects valued at RM4.5 billion were implemented up to March 2024, which were expected to create 16,640 job opportunities.

The Prime Minister said the latest visit to India also saw the signing of eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the Malaysian and Indian governments as well as seven business-to-business MoUs between the countries.

“I am grateful to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inviting me for the official visit to India, which has been gratifying,” he told the Malaysian media at the end of his visit.