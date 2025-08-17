US suspends Gaza visitor visas after far-right influencer outcry

WASHINGTON: The US government announced the suspension of visitor visas for Gazans on Saturday. The decision followed complaints by far-right influencer Laura Loomer, who accused the State Department of granting visas to wounded Palestinians.

Laura Loomer, known for promoting conspiracy theories, claimed in social media posts that Gazans receiving medical visas were linked to Hamas. She provided no evidence for her allegations.

The State Department, led by Marco Rubio, confirmed the suspension in a post on X. It stated that visas were paused pending a review of medical-humanitarian visa procedures.

Loomer specifically targeted HEAL Palestine, a US charity that facilitated medical evacuations for 11 critically injured Gazan children. The group called it the largest single evacuation of wounded children from Gaza to the US.

“Truly unacceptable,“ Loomer wrote, demanding accountability from the State Department. She alleged Qatar was involved in transporting Gazans to the US, calling it a security risk.

Republican Congressman Randy Fine praised Loomer for exposing the issue. He credited her with influencing the policy change in a post on X.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund condemned the decision as “dangerous and inhumane.” The charity has helped thousands of Palestinian children access US medical care over 30 years.

Medical evacuations are vital for Gaza’s children due to the collapse of healthcare infrastructure, the group stated. Without them, many face severe suffering or death.

Though holding no official role, Loomer has reportedly influenced several high-profile dismissals in the Trump administration. She has targeted officials she deemed disloyal to the former president.

In July, Loomer’s criticism led to the Pentagon rescinding a job offer to a Biden-era official at West Point. Similar pressure reportedly contributed to the firing of NSA officials earlier this year.

“No other content creator or journalist has gotten as many Biden holdovers fired from the Trump admin!” Loomer boasted on X. Her influence continues to shape US policy debates. - AFP