Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui granted asylum in Australia

SYDNEY: Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui has been granted asylum in Australia.

Hui, wanted by Hong Kong authorities, confirmed his protection visa approval in a social media post.

He called on Australia to increase support for jailed activists still in Hong Kong.

The former British colony has faced tightened political controls since Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020.

Hui, now based in Adelaide, said the visa also covers his wife, children, and parents.

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Australia — both present and former — for recognising our need for asylum and granting us this protection,“ he wrote on Facebook.

Hong Kong police issued a HK$1 million bounty for Hui in 2023, targeting several overseas activists.

Western nations have criticised such bounties as symbolic, given extradition is unlikely.

Hui urged Australia to advocate for detained figures like tycoon Jimmy Lai, imprisoned since 2020.

“Australia must do more to rescue them and to speak up for their humanity,“ he said.

He added that his family would contribute to Australia through work and civic engagement.

Hong Kong’s government warned against harbouring fugitives in a statement on Saturday.

“Any country that harbours Hong Kong criminals in any form shows contempt for the rule of law,“ a spokesperson said.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has opposed Hong Kong’s extraterritorial legal actions.

“Freedom of expression and assembly are essential to our democracy,“ Wong stated last month.

She reiterated objections to Hong Kong’s broad application of national security laws. - AFP