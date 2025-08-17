Dr Zaliha urges public to respect Jalur Gemilang guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has called on the public and businesses in the Federal Territories to uphold the dignity of the Jalur Gemilang as a national symbol.

She stressed that the Malaysian flag plays a crucial role in fostering patriotism and should be treated with respect.

Dr Zaliha also urged adherence to official guidelines when displaying the flag.

“Recent incidents remind us to handle the Jalur Gemilang carefully, ensuring it follows proper protocols to preserve national pride,” she said.

She made these remarks after attending the MADANI Brisk Walk 2.0 event at Taman Saujana, organised by Putrajaya PKR.

Dr Zaliha highlighted that the programme aligns with the Federal Territories’ goal of becoming a CHASE city (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-Friendly).

She distributed Jalur Gemilang flags to participants and Putrajaya residents ahead of National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

This year’s theme, “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,” underscores the nation’s commitment to inclusivity and care. - Bernama