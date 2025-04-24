Port tariff review will be transparent, no sudden increases: Loke

PORT KLANG: The government is reviewing port tariffs with a gradual and transparent approach to ensure the changes will not burden industry players, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said the implementation mechanism is still under discussion and has yet to be finalised, with authorities ensuring that there will be no sudden increases.

“Any decision would take into account feedback from industry players through the consultative committee under the Port Authority, ensuring a balance between investment needs and user welfare,” he said in a press conference at the launch of a “Car-carrier Driver Training Programme for Electric Vehicle Handling” held at Port Klang Cruise Terminal (PKCT) today.

“The latest tariff review is going through various processes, including consultations with stakeholders and discussions by the consultative committee at the port level,” he said.

Previously, Loke said a proposed 30% increase in container handling and storage tariffs would be implemented in phases over a three-year period.

In a related development, Loke urged Northport to utilise and develop an additional 60-acre site surrounding PKCT to expand its operations.

“The move is in line with efforts to position PKCT as a strategic home port, not just for Malaysia but for the wider Asian region. With expanded space and improved operational plans, PKCT is expected to ramp up container turnaround rates and accommodate increased vessel traffic,” he said.

In addition, Loke said the terminalhas potential to diversify its functions, evolving beyond a transshipment terminal to also support automotive logistics and multipurpose port activities.

“We are confident that under dynamic private sector management, the initiative would deliver strong economic value and strengthen PKCT’s position as a competitive logistics hub in the region.”

Commenting on the Car Carrier Driver Training Programme for Electric Vehicle Handling, the minister said the launch is timely.

“As the government pushes forward the adoption of EVs in Malaysia, we must ensure that our industry and workforce are adequately prepared to address the logistical challenges involved. This is particularly crucial in ensuring the safe and efficient delivery and handling of EVs from the port to showrooms and customers nationwide.”

The programme is organised by Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, in collaboration with the Centre for Logistics Leadership in Business Sdn Bhd (CLLB) and KPX Sdn Bhd. The first cohort attracted 22 participants, comprising drivers and supervisors from five car carrier companies.

Northport CEO Fakhrul Azhar Tajudin said the programme offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines both theoretical and practical training.

“This is to ensure participants are fully equipped with the essential knowledge and skills required for EV handling. By leveraging our experience and working together with CLLB and KPX, this initiative reflects our commitment to developing and supporting the EV logistics ecosystem.”