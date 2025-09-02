Pos Malaysia opens Pos Shop in Kota Kinabalu, the first in East Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd, the national post and parcel service provider, has launched a Pos Shop in Kota Kinabalu, marking the expansion of its innovative retail concept to East Malaysia and a significant milestone in its transformation journey.

The occasion was officiated by Sabah Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe.

Strategically situated within Pejabat Pos Besar Kota Kinabalu on Jalan Segama, the milestone outlet is the first Pos Shop in East Malaysia, underscoring Pos Malaysia’s dedication to modernising its services and evolving to meet the changing needs of consumers.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Pos Malaysia CEO Charles Brewer said: “Following the success of Pos Shop in Peninsular Malaysia, we are delighted to bring this concept to Kota Kinabalu. This outlet is particularly meaningful, as it is not only our first location in East Malaysia, but also in Sabah, the Land Below the Wind. It reaffirms Pos Malaysia’s commitment to bringing our services closer to Sabahans, enhancing the way we serve them and ensuring that we remain very relevant. But this is just the beginning. We believe Pos Shop Kota Kinabalu will be a catalyst in revolutionising retail experiences for communities across Sabah and Sarawak.”

Phoong commended Pos Malaysia for its forward-thinking initiative, saying: “Pos Shop is a transformative concept that seaseamlessly integrates modern retail with the reliability of traditional postal services. By reimagining the post office as a versatile, customer-centric space, Pos Malaysia is enhancing accessibility and convenience for all Malaysians. What stands out most is the company’s support for entrepreneurs by featuring a selection of products sourced from local businesses in Pos Shop, contributing to the local economy while catering to community needs.”

Spanning more than 2,200 square feet, Pos Shop Kota Kinabalu combines a fully operational post office with a cozy and welcoming retail space. It offers services such as parcel drop, bill payments, mobile and e-wallet reloads, and a range of everyday essentials. The outlet also features the popular Pos Kafe, where customers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and ‘ready-to-eat’ snacks.

The first Pos Shop was opened in Jalan Medan Tuanku, Kuala Lumpur, in May 2023. Since then, Pos Shop has rapidly expanded its footprint across Malaysia. Pos Malaysia recently celebrated the launch of its 50th Pos Shop in Penang, reaching a major milestone in its nationwide retail expansion.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, Pos Shop has introduced a festive menu featuring the refreshing Tangerine Sunshine beverage and other treats. As part of the Promo Paling Ong campaign, customers can enjoy special promotional prices on the new items, along with other offers, at all 50 Pos Shop outlets nationwide until Feb 28.

“As we look to the future, we remain guided by our purpose – to connect lives and businesses for a better tomorrow,” Brewer said, adding that they will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to enhance their services and deliver delightful experiences to everyone who interacts with Pos Malaysia.