Powerwell achieves FY25 revenue of RM137.4 million

SHAH ALAM: Home-grown power distri-bution specialist manufacturing low voltage (LV) and medium voltage electrical distribution equipment Powerwell Holdings Bhd’s revenue came in at RM137.4 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25) compared to RM154.8 million a year ago, chiefly attributed to lower contribution from overseas.

On a brighter note, Malaysia segment posted a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 38.7% to RM135.6 million for FY25 vis-à-vis RM97.7 million last year, mainly driven by higher deliveries.

At the bottom-line, Powerwell posted a profit after tax and non-controlling interest (PATNCI or net profit) of RM19 million for FY25, versus RM19.7 million in the previous year, largely due to the aforementioned lower contribution from the overseas market. Nevertheless, the group’s net profit margin remained healthy at 13.9% for FY25, compared to 12.7% in the prior year.

Managing director Catherine Wong Yoke Yen said, “We are pleased to close FY25 on a solid note against the backdrop of a demanding business environment marked by elevated macroeconomic uncertainty. More excitingly, our Malaysia segment delivered commendable double-digit growth driven by higher deliveries.”

Looking ahead, she said they see ample opportunities to capitalise on, given their leading position and track record in the power distribution industry, particularly in the data centre, large-scale infrastructure, semiconductor, renewable energy and high-end manufacturing segments.

Furthermore, she said the establishment of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone presents new growth opportunities for Powerwell.

“Our team continues to work actively on more tenders, while our order book remains healthy at approximately RM116 million as at end-March 2025,” said Wong.

“On the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) front, we are pleased to share that we completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Firerex Technology Sdn Bhd and Brandrich Fire Solutions Sdn Bhd respectively in April 2025. These synergistic acquisitions broaden our capabilities and offerings, strengthening our position along the value chain. At the same time, we continue to explore further M&A opportunities to elevate our market position.”

“All in all, we are upbeat on Powerwell’s prospects, underpinned by our order book and exciting opportunities ahead. Meanwhile, the group remains mindful of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, which have created a volatile trade environment characterised by tariffs, export controls, and supply chain restrictions that may impede global market access and influence capital allocation,” Wong said.

For the current quarter under review, the group’s revenue jumped 2.2 folds to RM47.5 million from RM21.9 million in Q4’24, on the back of higher deliveries.

Sequentially, Q4’25 net profit rose 16.2% YoY to RM7.5 million vis-à-vis RM6.5 million.

The board has declared a first interim dividend of 1 sen per share amounting to approximately RM5.8 million for the current quarter under review. This represents a 30.5% payout based on FY25 net profit of RM19 million.