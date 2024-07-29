PRPS Malaysia forms international partnership with IPRA, gaining global recognition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Relations Practitioners Society of Malaysia (PRPS) has formed a partnership agreement with the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

This latest international collaboration comes on the heels of PRPS’ successful participation in World PR Day and serves as a testament to the global acknowledgment of its members.

The agreement between PRPS and IPRA encompasses several key areas of cooperation, including the exchange of information and best practices, sharing of publications, joint promotion of ethical development in the PR profession and collaboration on codes and guidelines.

In expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, PRPS chairman Datuk P Kamalanathan said: “Through this collaboration, our members will gain invaluable global insights, networking opportunities, and access to a wealth of resources to enhance their professional growth.

“I extend my gratitude to IPRA for this mutually beneficial partnership, paving the way for a brighter future for all involved,“ he said in a statement.

IPRA president Nataša Pavlović Bujas welcomed the new partnership, stating: “I am thrilled to welcome PRPS to our IPRA family. Gathering professionals worldwide not only helps the levelling-up of public relations but also helps mutual understanding and the building of

trust among nations,“ she said.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for PRPS, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global PR landscape.

It underscores the society’s commitment to fostering international relationships and elevating the standards of PR practice both in Malaysia and worldwide.