Price index of cement higher in June: DoSM

PUTRAJAYA: The unit price index of cement recorded in June this year increased between 0.1% and 2.1% in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

The highest increase was in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, and Negri Sembilan (2.1%), followed by Pahang (1.6%) and Kuching (0.1%), according to a report entitled Special For Building And Structural Works released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the aggregates’ unit price index registered an increase between 0.4% and 0.6% for almost all areas in June 2024 compared to the previous month.

The highest increase was recorded in Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Kota Kinabalu (0.6% respectively).

Mohd Uzir also mentioned that the monthly comparison showed a slight increase in the unit price index of steel for several areas.

The highest increases were in Sibu (0.4%), Kota Kinabalu (0.2%), and Penang, Kedah, and Perlis (0.1%).

Meanwhile, the unit price index of materials decreased in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Negri Sembilan (-0.8%), followed by Terengganu & Kelantan (-0.1%).

The monthly comparison of steel and metal sections showed that the unit price index remained unchanged in June 2024 in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

However, there was a slight decrease in these materials’ price index in Penang, Kedah and Perlis (-0.7%), followed by Kuching (-0.6%) and Kota Kinabalu (-0.2%).

An annual comparison for the period of June 2023 and June 2024 showed that the unit price index of cement increased between 0.4% and 4.7% for all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

The highest increase was recorded in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Negri Sembilan (4.7%), followed by Tawau (2.2%), Penang, Kedah and Perlis (2%) and Pahang (1.6%).

An annual comparison of the average price per unit of steel decreased from -0.1% to -5.3% in June 2024 compared to the same month last year for almost all areas in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

However, the material price index increased slightly in Kuching (0.5%) and Johor (0.7%).

Mohd Uzir elaborated that the average price of cement (Ordinary Portland) recorded a marginal increase (0.3%) with an average price of RM23.10 per 50kg bag as compared to May 2024 (RM23.04 per 50kg bag).

Meanwhile, the average price per unit of steel, consisting of mild steel round bars and Mycon 60 high tensile deformed bars, remained unchanged compared to May 2024, with an average price of RM3,730.49 per tonne.

In June 2024, the month-on-month BCI with steel bars for all building categories increased between 0.1% and 2% for almost all areas in Peninsular Malaysia.

The highest increase was in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Negri Sembilan for the timber piling category (2%).

However, there was a slight decrease between -0.1% to -0.3% for BCI with steel bars for several building categories in Johor, Terengganu and Kelantan.

BCI with steel bars in Sabah also showed a slight increase of 0.1% for almost all building categories in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

Meanwhile, the index for almost all other building categories in Sandakan remained unchanged.

A monthly comparison of BCI with steel bars in Sarawak registered a slight decrease between -0.1% to -0.2% in June 2024 for almost all categories of buildings in Kuching.